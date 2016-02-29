Last trip to Rexall Place weighs heavy on Weight

EDMONTON, Alberta — Doug Weight felt more than a tinge of sadness as he spoke about this last Islanders trip to Rexall Place. It was known as Northlands Coliseum when Weight was dealt from the Rangers to the Oilers on March 17, 1993, for Esa Tikkanen. That was the famed “shopping-cart trade,” with Weight wheeling his gear down a Madison Square Garden hallway that day to suit up for Edmonton.

He spent nine seasons as an Oiler, the last two as captain.

“It’s an amazing place,” said Weight, now the Islanders’ assistant general manager and assistant coach. “It’s a huge part of hockey history, obviously, a special place because of all the championships and for me personally. What I became as a hockey player, a lot of that was built here.”

Weight recalled the 1997 postseason, when Edmonton squeaked into the playoffs and upset the top-seeded Stars in seven games. “The games here, this place was electric,” he said. “Edmonton’s going to have a great new building, but there’s always something a little emotional about not having any more games in a special place like this.”

McDavid’s first deadline a dud

Oilers phenom Connor McDavid has shaken off his three-month absence because of a broken clavicle quite well, entering Sunday night’s contest with 28 points in 26 games.

But the Edmonton deadline sell-off — the Oilers shipped out backup goaltender Anders Nilsson, defenseman Justin Schultz and wing Teddy Purcell on Saturday for draft picks — left the 19-year-old McDavid adjusting to life in the pros.

“It’s not fun,” McDavid said of the deadline. “As a fan, it was always one of my favorite days of the year. Now on the other side of it, it’s not very fun. I’m just looking forward to getting it over with.”

De Haan joins up

Defenseman Calvin de Haan (lower body) flew out here to meet the Islanders even as he missed his fifth consecutive game on Sunday night. He skated with the group of extras Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t expect him back here probably for the next game either,” Jack Capuano said, “but possibly in a few days.”

Marek Zidlicky and Steve Bernier were the healthy scratches.