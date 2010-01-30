Roloson, Islanders lose fourth straight, 2-1, to Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Danny Briere and Scott Hartnell scored for the Flyers in a 2-1 victory over the Islanders on Saturday that gave Philadelphia its 14th straight win over New York.

Philadelphia’s winning streak against the Islanders is the longest active winning streak in the NHL.

Ray Emery made 31 saves in helping the Flyers snap a two-game losing streak.

Josh Bailey scored and Dwayne Roloson made 30 saves for New York, which has lost four straight and five of six.

Roloson started in place of Rick DiPietro, who was given the day off as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

The win moved the Flyers three points ahead of the Islanders, who came into the game trailing Philadelphia by one point for sixth place in the Eastern conference.

Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead at 8:22 in the first when Briere picked up a loose puck behind the net and snuck it past Roloson’s stick.

Hartnell’s power-play goal gave Philadelphia a two-goal lead late in the first. Mike Richards’ shot from the blue line was deflected by Hartnell, beating Roloson.

New York made it 2-1 in the second when Josh Bailey took a backhand pass from Kyle Okposo and slipped it passed Emery’s glove side.

The Flyers closed a six-game home stand, their longest of the season, going 4-2.

NOTES: The Flyers improved to 67-32-11-2 against New York. ... Philadelphia had a goal waived midway through the second when Hartnell interfered with Roloson. ... Emery improved to 5-0 lifetime against the Islanders.