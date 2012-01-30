Tavares (goal, assist) shows he belongs

OTTAWA -- John Tavares is a famously fast learner, as his two-plus seasons as an Islander have proven. He proved it even more Sunday with the way he progressed in the course of just one game.

He entered the NHL All-Star Game as a newcomer, thrilled about being in the company of the best players in the world and hoping to fit in. By the end, he was mature, secure and helping out a teammate. Having scored a goal himself in the first period, he assisted the hometown Senators' Milan Michalek in the third.

In one of the prettiest plays in an offensive-drenched 12-9 victory by Team Chara over Tavares' Team Alfredsson squad, Tavares took the puck behind the net, stopped, changed direction and fed Michalek for an easy score.

"Obviously, playing here in Ottawa and being in the All-Star Game, it's always nice to get those hometown boys on the scoresheet," Tavares said. "I thought I saw the goalie cheating and I saw [Michalek] standing on the short-side post and I was happy to set him up for one."

Said the grateful Senator: "He made a great pass to me. That's the kind of play he makes all year."

Anyone who watches the Islanders knows that. Tavares' reputation will only spread after his strong performance in the skills competition Saturday night and the All-Star Game. He was typically opportunistic 13:49 into the game, beating Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard for a goal that Tavares never will forget.

"You know what? I had a few good opportunities earlier and I got a fluky one," he said. "I just passed it out from behind the net and it hit one of their defensemen and just laid there. It was probably one of the easiest I've ever had to put in. I'll take it, that's for sure."

The whole weekend will help in his development as the Islanders' cornerstone. "It's another great thing for me, especially at my age and still maturing as a player and still having a lot of room to get better," Tavares said. "It's pretty cool to hang out with these guys, who have been through it all. You see a guy like Alfredsson, what a class act he is. Being around him, it rubs off without you even knowing it."

Daniel Alfredsson, who chose Tavares to be on the team he captained Sunday, said: "He has fantastic hands. He made some moves, both in the skills competition and in the game. And he can do it at a high speed, too, which is also impressive. If he stays healthy, he's going to be a great player."