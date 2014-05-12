After remarkable theatre, another Game 7

Couldn't have been scripted.

The spirit of (Martin) St. Louis carries Rangers into another Game 7. He scores the opener on Mother's Day, the Rangers feed off the passion, play with an edge and frustrate the Pens at a rockin' MSG.

And they are 4-1 in the last five G7s as we noted last night.

And if you haven't seen the post-game, locker room video on nhl.com, when St. Louis speaks to the team, get there. You'll see the heart, the leadership and what he means to this team, and has meant to the NHL.

MSL for Callahan, who turned down Sather's lucrative deal? I'd say it's kinda worked out in the post-season.

Things to watch moving forward:

Lundqvist's shoulder. Says he's not 100 percent but never is at this time of year. But he's more charged up than I've seen him in a while by St. Louis and the team's mindset.

Fines. Should be some coming after the nastiness and frustration. No matter. Lotta pressure on Crosby, Fleury, Neal, Malkin now.

The refs. How is Game 7 going to be called? Have a feeling the benches will be warned before the game, but Dom Moore and Brian Boyle and the defensemen, and everybody have to keep playing the Pens hard and let the chips fall....

Rick Nash, Chris Kreider, Derek Stepan. This line came close last night, ref gets in way of Step early, later he hits the post, Kreider crashes Fleury and scores, but waved off, and Nash is waaaaayyyy overdue. A key in Game 7. As will be a power play goal.

Before the series, I did pick Rangers in 7 (check the archives), just had absolutely no idea this is how they would get there, down 3-1.

That was one rowdy Garden crowd, just wondering where that was most of the season, closest maybe Game 7 vs Flyers. Blueshirts won't have that behind them in Game 7.