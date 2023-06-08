Rangers sign forward Anton Blidh

The Rangers announced Thursday they have signed forward Anton Blidh to a two-year contract.

Blidh, 28, played 17 games for the Rangers’ AHL affiliate in Hartford after coming from Colorado in a trade for Gustav Rydahl, and scored seven goals and 11 points for the Wolf Pack. He added two goals and five assists in nine playoff games.

A 6-1, 197-pound left wing from Sweden, Blidh was a sixth-round draft pick in 2013 by Boston, and he’s played mostly in the AHL over the past eight seasons.

Blidh has played 84 NHL games, including 14 last season with Colorado.