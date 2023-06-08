SportsHockeyNew York Rangers

Rangers sign forward Anton Blidh

Anton Blidh of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the Seattle...

Anton Blidh of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the Seattle Kraken on January 21, 2023. Credit: Getty Images

By Colin Stephensoncolin.stephenson@newsday.comColinSNewsday

The Rangers announced Thursday they have signed forward Anton Blidh to a two-year contract.

Blidh, 28, played 17 games for the Rangers’ AHL affiliate in Hartford after coming from Colorado in a trade for Gustav Rydahl, and scored seven goals and 11 points for the Wolf Pack. He added two goals and five assists in nine playoff games.

A 6-1, 197-pound left wing from Sweden, Blidh was a sixth-round draft pick in 2013 by Boston, and he’s played mostly in the AHL over the past eight seasons.

Blidh has played 84 NHL games, including 14 last season with Colorado.

Colin Stephenson

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

More Rangers

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME