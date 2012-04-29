Caps' Holtby accepts blame for Game 1 loss

Braden Holtby, the goalie, said the Capitals lost because of "crucial parts of the game." And he pointed directly at the most crucial part: the fellow in front of his team's net.

The 22-year-old from a little town in Saskatchewan, who spent most of the season in the minors before becoming a sensation in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, said it was a challenge for a goalie to stay focused in a game with little action (32 total shots by the two teams).

"And I didn't do a good enough job of that," he said after a 3-1 loss to the Rangers Saturday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. "Both of those goals in the third are goals I'd like to have back."

He knows that his inexperience is an invitation to scrutiny whenever the Capitals lose. Dale Hunter, his coach, said that isn't fair. "He's always hard on himself. But he gave us a chance," Hunter said. "That's all you can ask of a goaltender. We didn't capitalize on our chances."

Holtby had no choice but to consider Saturday's performance -- three goals allowed on 14 shots -- a chance to grow.

"You remind yourself of certain things you've got to do," he said. "The biggest thing is to remind yourself to not think that if they come down here and score, it's going to be the end of the world. You've just got to play every shot the same.

Then he added, "It's hard to do."