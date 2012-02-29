Hagelin provides scoring boost for Rangers

With the market tight and prices high, the Rangers didn't add any forwards to provide a scoring boost before Monday's NHL trade deadline. Captain Ryan Callahan and veterans Marian Gaborik and Brad Richards have led the way, but for the Eastern Conference-leading Blueshirts to make a deep postseason run, they will need secondary scoring from players such as Brandon Dubinsky, Artem Anisimov, Derek Stepan and rookie Carl Hagelin.

"I have never been to the playoffs, but I can assume that it's very similar to how we played [in the 2-0 victory over the Devils on Monday]: very tight with not a lot of chances," said Hagelin, 23, who has 11 goals and 16 assists, including one of each in the last two games. "We worked hard and tried to grind it down low without making many mistakes."

There never has been any question about Hagelin's blazing speed -- he won the fastest skater competition over 11 other rookies at the All-Star Game last month. "Everywhere I've put him, all four lines, he makes a difference," coach John Tortorella said Tuesday. "It's a game of speed and he's been a huge addition."

The physical game in the pros, particularly the Rangers' fearless style, is something else to learn for the 5-11, 182-pound left wing, who was drafted in the sixth round in 2007 after playing for the University of Michigan.

"He's still got some work to do there," Tortorella said. "He blocked a shot [against the Devils], I thought he was dead . . . but that's the part of the game that takes time. Eventually, I want to start using him to kill penalties; if he learns how to block shots, he'll kill penalties. But he's made strides in the grinding part of the game, so that's good."

Hagelin was 7-6-13 in 17 AHL games before being called up Nov. 24. He scored a point in his first four games, the first Rangers rookie to accomplish the feat since Steven King in 1992-93.

Now on a line with Richards and Callahan, Hagelin has begun to produce regularly, with 14 points (4-10) in the last 18 games.

"Our line has been good the last five or six games," Hagelin said. "We know where we're going to be and Richie has been on me a lot about things I need to work on and things I need to do.

"It's important to have a veteran telling me and leading the way."