Entire NYR team will attend funeral of France St. Louis on Sunday

Between Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Montreal, the Rangers plan to attend the funeral of Martin St. Louis’ mother, France, as a team on Sunday.

France St. Louis, 63, suffered a heart attack last Thursday.

Initially, the funeral was scheduled for Saturday outside Montreal, but because Game 1 is set to begin at 1 p.m., the Rangers asked if the game could be pushed back to the evening. But because of the schedule and NBC programming committments (the Preakness Stakes, with post time at 6:18 p.m.), the switch could not be made. The family then moved the services to Sunday.

“[The] funeral was to supposed to be Saturday,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We couldn’t move the time of the game, so Marty being who he is, was able to move the funeral to Sunday. So, as a team we’ll be able to attend his mother’s funeral and, hopefully, we’ll play a good game Saturday and get ready for the next one after.”