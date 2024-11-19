Source: Chytil avoids concussion, may rejoin Rangers in Calgary

SportsHockeyNew York Rangers

Rangers' Filip Chytil does not have a concussion and may rejoin the team in Calgary, source says

Filip Chytil and K'Andre Miller of the Rangers collide during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 14. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

VANCOUVER — Rangers center Filip Chytil did not suffer a concussion after his collision with teammate K’Andre Miller in a game last week, a source said Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Czech, who remained in New York when the team traveled west for their four-game road trip to the Pacific Northwest and Alberta, is planning to join the Rangers in Calgary, where they play the Flames on Thursday, the source said.

Chytil suffered what the team called an upper-body injury after running into Miller in a game against San Jose last Thursday at Madison Square Garden. He turned into Miller near the end of the second period, fell, and remained on the ice for a moment. When he got up, he first went to the bench and then to the locker room to be evaluated. He returned to play one more shift late in the period, but did not play in the third period.

The Rangers, meanwhile, play the second game of the road trip Tuesday night against the Canucks. They opened the trip with a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

