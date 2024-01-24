Rangers' Filip Chytil is back in New York, but Peter Laviolette says no timetable for his return

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Rangers coach Peter Laviolette confirmed Tuesday that injured center Filip Chytil had returned to New York after spending several weeks back home in the Czech Republic. The coach wouldn’t offer any kind of timeline as to when Chytil might be able to rejoin the team for practices and games.

“No. He's back and progressing, and our doctors will let us know when he's clear,’’ Laviolette said after the Rangers’ morning skate at SAP Center, where they played the Sharks late Tuesday. “But no timeline.’’

Chytil, who is believed to be attempting to recover from a concussion, missed his 37th game Tuesday. He last played Nov. 2 against Carolina, when he left after the second period following an inadvertent collision with former teammate Jesper Fast.

Laviolette was asked what Chytil’s return would mean to the roster.

“He's been a good player for us,’’ the coach said. “He's a guy that we count on in a lot of different situations. So when the doctors do clear him, if he has that opportunity, that will be a positive thing for our group.’’

Lavi: Kakko's low ice time not on him

Laviolette was asked about forward Kaapo Kakko, who was dropped to the fourth line in the second period Sunday, and limited to just eight minutes and eight seconds of ice time.

“I thought when he came back (after missing 21 games with a left leg injury), he had some chances, especially in that first game. And he scored in the second game,’’ Laviolette said. “The way (Sunday’s) game went, in the back-to-back situation, it didn't go our way the night before (in a loss Saturday to the Kings). We came back and found ourselves (behind) 2-0, and I moved the lines around… He continued to play. It's just, when you're chasing the game and you're behind in the game, you're getting the top two lines out there all the time.’’

Blue notes

Laviolette stayed with the same lineup he used Sunday, meaning C Nick Bonino stayed in and RW Tyler Pitlick remained out. Igor Shesterkin started in goal again ... D Zac Jones was the other healthy scratch.