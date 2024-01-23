Rangers' Filip Chytil back in New York, could rejoin team soon, source says

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Injured Rangers center Filip Chytil, who has spent the last three-plus weeks home in the Czech Republic, trying to recover from what is believed to be a concussion, returned to New York on Monday, a league source confirmed. The news was first broken by ESPN.

Chytil, 24, started the season as the Rangers’ second-line center, playing between wingers Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere, before he was forced to leave the Nov. 2 game against Carolina after an inadvertent collision with former Rangers teammate Jesper Fast.

Chytil, who is believed to have suffered several concussions (the NHL does not identify injuries, other than to call them upper-body, or lower-body injuries) was initially placed on regular injured reserve, meaning he would miss a minimum of a week. He began skating on his own in mid-November, but never progressed to the point where he could rejoin the team for practice. And on Nov. 28, after forward Kaapo Kakko was injured, Kakko and Chytil were both placed on long-term injured reserve.

Eventually, the team decided to allow Chytil to return home after Christmas, in the hopes that working in familiar surroundings, with his physicians and trainers there, would help him make progress he didn’t seem to be making in New York. Recently, Chytil posted a photo of himself on Instagram in his Rangers practice gear, on ice, posing between former Ranger Jaromir Jagr and former NHL player Radek Duda, who is now a skills coach. That seemed a positive sign, that things were going well in his rehab.

The Rangers have clearly missed Chytil, who has missed 36 games.

When he was first injured, Vincent Trocheck moved up from the third line to take Chytil’s spot between Panarin and Lafreniere and that line has been one of the best in the NHL. Trocheck, who has the third-highest faceoff-winning percentage in the NHL (.620) and who is tied for second on the Rangers in scoring with 44 points, was named by the NHL on Monday as an injury replacement for Chicago’s Connor Bedard for its All-Star Weekend on Feb. 1-3 in Toronto.

But while Trocheck has thrived in Chytil’s spot, the Rangers have been unable to get much production out of their third-line center position. Nick Bonino, who had started the season as the fourth-line center, played on the third line until last week, when coach Peter Laviolette moved Jonny Brodzinski into the spot.

Chytil, the second of two first-round picks by the Rangers in the 2017 draft, had a career-best 22 goals and 45 points last season and then signed a four-year, $17.75 million contract extension last March that kicked in at the start of this season. He played 10 games this season before getting injured, and had six assists.

The Rangers have three games remaining before the All-Star break, beginning with Tuesday’s visit to San Jose. If Chytil can return to the lineup after the break, he would not only fill the hole at third-line center, but his return could also possibly help his former Kid Line linemate, Kakko. Kakko has not yet been able to establish himself as a top-line right wing for the Rangers, and if Chytil is playing on the third line, Laviolette could play Kakko with Chytil and rookie Will Cuylle on what would be a potentially strong third line.