Game 4 preview: Flyers talking tough, Rangers bide time

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) and New York...

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) and New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello (36), of Norway, watch Simmonds empty-net, power-play goal in the third period of Game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup hockey playoffs at Madison Square Garden in New York , Sunday, April 20, 2014. The Flyers defeated the Rangers 4-2. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

By Steve Zipay

PHILADELPHIA -- Goaltender Steve Mason, who will start his first game in two weeks on Friday night, and his Flyers teammates, practiced Friday morning. Mason didn't address the media. But others did, and there certainly was a diverse selection of views from desperation to playing looser, to not being so careful, to putting more pucks on Henrik Lundqvist.

Wayne Simmonds: "We've got to win this game."

Zac Rinaldo, who is aware of getting penalties: "I think I'm being too careful, that's got to change."

Scott Hartnell, who thought the team was "tense" and needed to be looser, also said that the "mentality is to play solid D ahead of Mase."

Claude Giroux: "We have more to give."

Vinny Lecavalier: "You can't have 28 blocked shots against, we need to make better decisions, find a way to get them through. They have a pretty good hockey team."

The Rangers, meanwhile, who are leading 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, prepped at their downtown hotel and coach Alain Vigneault was going to address the press at about 5 p.m.

Chris Kreider (left hand surgery March 28) skated Friday morning, but is still using only his right hand to stickhandle. He was at the other end of the ice from healthy scratches J.T. Miller, Jesper Fast and Justin Falk, who were shooting at Cam Talbot.  D Raphael Diaz was not on the ice, but is not expected to dress.

