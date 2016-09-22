Henrik Lundqvist’s workload may be reduced this season

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — In his first remarks about the makeup of the team after some postseason changes, Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said Thursday that he’s weighing the possibility of goaltender Henrik Lundqvist starting only 50 to 58 games this season.

Vigneault has yet to discuss any changes with Lundqvist, who is backstopping Team Sweden in the World Cup of Hockey in Toronto.

“In an ideal world, he would start a little less than 60,” Vigneault said.

Since 2007-08, the 34-year-old Lundqvist has started 72, 70, 72, 67, 62, 43, 62, 46 and 65 games. One of those seasons was shortened by the lockout; injuries affected his numbers in the other.

Vigneault said that statistically, in recent years, goaltenders who go deep in the playoffs fall in that 50-58 range. The other factor is a very condensed schedule this season, which includes a “bye” week for each team.

Backup goaltender Antti Raanta, who signed a two-year extension during the summer, appeared in 24 games last season. He played in 38 games in the Finnish league in 2011-12 and 45 in 2012-13.