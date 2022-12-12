Igor Shesterkin has been solid in net since night he was bedeviled

The last time the Rangers played the Devils, back on Nov. 28, their season just about bottomed out. Coming off a game where they had blown a three-goal lead in the third period against Edmonton and lost, the Blueshirts blew a two-goal lead against New Jersey and lost. And afterward, goaltender Igor Shesterkin took responsibility, saying he’d “played a [expletive] game, again,’’ and adding that he was “ashamed’’ of how he was playing.

Two weeks later, as the Rangers faced the Devils again Monday at Madison Square Garden, the team, and the goalie, were in a better place.

The Rangers went 4-1-1 in between the two meetings with Lindy Ruff’s Devils, and Shesterkin went 3-0-1, with a .933 save percentage and 2.16 goals-against average. The Rangers were 14-10-5 entering Monday's game, and had a tenuous hold on the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant was willing to say that his team had turned things around since that first Devils game, but he didn’t want to say that Shesterkin necessarily had.

“I'm not going back that far,’’ Gallant said after Sunday’s practice, when asked if Shesterkin seemed to pick up his game over the last two weeks. “The last two games [against Vegas and Colorado], Igor has really put our team on his shoulders. He's carried us, he's played great hockey. He's made some key saves at key times. And that's what we need, you know?

“He can't do it every night, obviously,’’ he continued. “But the last two games, he'd been outstanding and you know, you need great goaltending to win in this league and that's what he's done for us. He's had the odd bad game here and there — very, very odd — but he's our top player.’’

Shesterkin also doesn’t want to talk about his mood after that Nov. 28 game, nor about whether he thinks he’s somehow been more focused and sharper since then. But it’s apparent that, while he’s been fine all season (13-4-4, .917 save percentage and 2.50 GAA) he hasn’t been as routinely spectacular as he was last season in winning the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender.

On Sunday, though, he seemed more relaxed and at ease than he has most of the season — though a three-game winning streak certainly has something to do with that.

“I think we got some confidence,’’ he said.

Fourth-line forward Sammy Blais agreed the Rangers started to play better after the first Devils game.

“Seriously, it feels like we have more energy in the locker room and on the ice,’’ Blais said. “We had those three big wins in a row. So I think if we play our game and everyone chips in I think we can beat anyone.’’

Shesterkin, who was annoyed when he and the Rangers lost in a shootout to his former backup, Alexandar Georgiev, and the Colorado Avalanche at the Garden Oct. 25, was able to get Georgiev and the Avs back on last week’s road trip, when they beat Colorado, 2-1, in a shootout on Friday. Shesterkin had 41 saves in regulation and overtime, and stopped both shootout attempts he faced.

In the first Devils game, Shesterkin made 33 saves on 37 shots in a 5-3 loss. The first Devils goal, a backhander by Tomas Tatar from the wing on a rush, was one a sharper Shesterkin would have likely stopped. And he probably would have liked to stop Jack Hughes’ semi-breakaway goal that made it 3-2 as well.

But on Sunday, Shesterkin insisted he wasn’t stewing on that, and had no special need to beat the Devils Monday.

“For me, [revenge] doesn't matter,’’ he said. “I just want to win the game.’’