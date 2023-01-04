Jimmy Vesey, Rangers agree to two-year extension

Jimmy Vesey’s second stint with the Rangers will extend beyond this season.

The Rangers announced Wednesday a two-year extension for the 29-year-old Vesey through the 2024-25 season. A source told Newsday‘s Colin Stephenson the deal has an average annual value of $800,000.

Vesey rejuvenated his NHL career this season by rejoining the Rangers, returning on a professional tryout during preseason and signing a one-year deal ahead of Opening Night. The winger has six goals and six assists in 38 games this campaign.

A third-round pick of the Predators in 2012, Vesey spurned Nashville and instead chose to play four years at Harvard, allowing his draft rights to expire and opening his options. He eventually signed with the Rangers in summer 2016, making the roster out of training camp and spending three seasons with the Blueshirts, his best coming in 2018-19 when he tallied 35 points in 81 games.

After a trade to Buffalo and a 20-point season with the Sabres, Vesey split a disappointing 2020-21 between the Maple Leafs and Canucks (10 points total) before a professional tryout with the Devils and a slightly better 2021-22 (15 points). Still, he remained unsigned last summer until reuniting with the Rangers in early September.