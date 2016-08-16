Jimmy Vesey receives full-court press from Rangers’ celebrity fans

As the Rangers continue their pursuit of Harvard free-agent forward Jimmy Vesey, some notable New York athletes, celebrities and fans took to Twitter Tuesday to encourage the 23-year-old to sign with the Blueshirts.

Using the hashtag #JVtoNYR, chef Anne Burrell of The Food Network offered to cook his first meal upon the Hobey Baker winner’s arrival. CNN anchor Ashleigh Banfield tweeted a photo of her children in the locker room with Henrik Lundqvist and hoped the sought-after North Redding, Massachusetts, native could do the same.

Darryl McDaniels of the Hollis, Queens, hip-hop group Run DMC, tweeted in rhyme:

“@19Vesey This tweet is my recital I think its very vital to join the @NyRangers and lets go get the title!!!! #JVtoNYR! RangersRock! JVNYC!”

Other athletes who often attend Rangers games chimed in:

“Nothing like winning in New York! Best place in the world!” wrote former Giants two-time Super Bowl champion defensive lineman Justin Tuck. “Hope 2 be cheering your name at @TheGarden this season #NYR #JVtoNYR”

Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson sent this: “As someone who plays in NY, grew up in the area and cheers for the @NYRangers, I hope to come see you play this season! #JVtoNYR” Giants

WFAN host and former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, a Rangers season ticket-holder, said, “ . . . hope to c u in @TheGarden wearing the NHL’s best jersey! Nothing like rocking the Garden! #NYR”

And Jerry Ferrara, who played Turtle on HBO’s “Entourage,” wrote: “On behalf of all @NYRangers fans and all New Yorkers, we would love nothing more than to see you in a #NYR jersey! #JVtoNYR”

Vesey and his representatives are listening to offers from numerous teams, including the Bruins and Islanders, and expect to have a decision by the weekend.