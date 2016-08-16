SportsHockeyRangers

Jimmy Vesey receives full-court press from Rangers’ celebrity fans

Jimmy Vesey of Harvard University and Hobey Baker Award winner poses with the trophy after the 2016 Hobey Baker Memorial Award ceremony at Tampa Theatre on April 8, 2016 in Tampa, Florida.The Hobey Baker Award is given to college hockey's best player. Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

By Steve Zipaysteve.zipay@newsday.com

As the Rangers continue their pursuit of Harvard free-agent forward Jimmy Vesey, some notable New York athletes, celebrities and fans took to Twitter Tuesday to encourage the 23-year-old to sign with the Blueshirts.

Using the hashtag #JVtoNYR, chef Anne Burrell of The Food Network offered to cook his first meal upon the Hobey Baker winner’s arrival. CNN anchor Ashleigh Banfield tweeted a photo of her children in the locker room with Henrik Lundqvist and hoped the sought-after North Redding, Massachusetts, native could do the same.

Darryl McDaniels of the Hollis, Queens, hip-hop group Run DMC, tweeted in rhyme:

“@19Vesey This tweet is my recital I think its very vital to join the @NyRangers and lets go get the title!!!! #JVtoNYR! RangersRock! JVNYC!”

Other athletes who often attend Rangers games chimed in:

“Nothing like winning in New York! Best place in the world!” wrote former Giants two-time Super Bowl champion defensive lineman Justin Tuck. “Hope 2 be cheering your name at @TheGarden this season #NYR #JVtoNYR”

Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson sent this: “As someone who plays in NY, grew up in the area and cheers for the @NYRangers, I hope to come see you play this season! #JVtoNYR” Giants

WFAN host and former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, a Rangers season ticket-holder, said, “ . . . hope to c u in @TheGarden wearing the NHL’s best jersey! Nothing like rocking the Garden! #NYR”

And Jerry Ferrara, who played Turtle on HBO’s “Entourage,” wrote: “On behalf of all @NYRangers fans and all New Yorkers, we would love nothing more than to see you in a #NYR jersey! #JVtoNYR”

Vesey and his representatives are listening to offers from numerous teams, including the Bruins and Islanders, and expect to have a decision by the weekend.

