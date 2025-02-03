J.T. Miller paying immediate dividends for Rangers after trade

You can’t make any real judgment on anything after just two games, but the early impressions of J.T. Miller’s impact on the Rangers since the team acquired him from Vancouver Friday have been decidedly positive.

It’s not just that Miller scored two goals in his first game with the team Saturday and added two assists in his second game Sunday. It’s more about how he seems to have lifted the rest of the team with his energy and personality.

The players rave about his personality in the locker room, his leadership and his ability to communicate on the bench and on the ice. Coach Peter Laviolette talked about how Miller drove the net early in the third period Sunday, with the Rangers trailing the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1, and “just got into some scuffles and just mixed it up. And we needed more of that."

"I know it's early, but that's exactly what we were looking for,’’ Laviolette said. “Exactly what we needed."

What has been most intriguing, though, and potentially most significant about Miller’s addition, is the immediate boost it seems to have given to Mika Zibanejad, the former No. 1 center who’s largely struggled the last two seasons. Zibanejad has looked dynamic in the two games he’s played as a winger on a line with Miller and Artemi Panarin.

Laviolette’s unorthodox choice to play Zibanejad on the wing with Miller and Panarin looks brilliant so far. All three players have four points in the two games together (Panarin and Zibanejad each have one goal and three assists), and the analytics site Natural Stat Trick says the Rangers have outscored opponents, 2-1, outshot them, 16-13, and created more scoring chances (16 for and nine against) while the trio is on the ice at even strength.

But the three also play together on the power play, and adding Miller, a lefthanded shot who can present a one-timer threat from the right wing, to the top unit has helped that group as well. The Rangers have scored on their last three power plays, with goals coming from Miller, Zibanejad and Panarin.

“You know me — I don't want to say too much good stuff in the beginning,’’ a smiling Panarin said when asked about how it’s going with his new line. “But ‘Mills,’ you can see he’s a great player . . . He actually goes pretty hard on the forecheck, battles hard in front of the net, so it’s really important for our team. And I don’t want to say it’s more important or not, [but] he has pretty high energy in the locker room. That’s where we need it."

Zibanejad said he hadn’t played on the wing in 10 or 12 years, but he has played on lines with another center on it and he likes having another player on the line who can handle the down-low defensive responsibilities of the position.

Plus, with Miller being a lefthander and Zibanejad a righthander, the two have been able to switch off on taking faceoffs, which has been to both players’ advantage. Miller takes draws when they are on his strong side, and Zibanejad takes them when they are on his.

“I think they're both comfortable,’’ said Laviolette, who has downplayed the wing-center thing. “It's early stages . . . but I do think [Miller]'s been good for Mika and has been good for ‘Bread’ [Panarin] on that line. I think it's been a real, real strong line. They're generating chances. They're dangerous. And so far, the early signs are positive for me.’’