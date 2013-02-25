Max Pacioretty isn't disciplined by NHL for his hit on Ryan McDonagh

The NHL decided not to fine or suspend Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty Sunday after his hit from behind that drove Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh's head into the glass in Montreal on Saturday, knocking him out of the game.

Pacioretty was given a minor penalty for boarding when his arm and shoulder struck McDonagh's back and neck at the boards to the right of Rangers goaltender Martin Biron at 7:20 of the second period.

After a telephone hearing Sunday afternoon with NHL director of player safety Brendan Shanahan, it was determined "that supplemental discipline [for Pacioretty] was not appropriate."

After the hit, McDonagh left the ice, bleeding from the face, and did not return. Earlier, at 2:51 of the period, McDonagh had checked Pacioretty hard into the boards near the Montreal bench and Pacioretty got up slowly.

The Rangers, who did not practice Sunday, did not release any information on McDonagh's condition Sunday.

At the opening of his postgame news conference after Saturday's game, coach John Tortorella asked reporters: "How high did Pacioretty jump on his hit? Can anybody give me an answer?"

The coach then refused to offer his view of the play, and repeated: "I'm asking you guys."

When no one responded, he repeated: "Can anybody give me an answer? Over-under?" When the single response to his over-under query was "six inches," Tortorella shot back: "Figures. You're wrong."

Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi also was injured in the final minutes of the 3-0 loss when he blocked a shot by P.K. Subban with his right leg while the Rangers were trying to kill a five-on-three. Girardi fell to his knees and had to be helped off the ice. X-rays were negative. His status for Monday's practice and Tuesday's home game against Winnipeg was unclear.

Injuries have been mounting for the Rangers.

Rick Nash, the team's leading scorer, missed his third game with an undisclosed injury. Michael Del Zotto, who appeared to injure his hip or right leg on a check by Ottawa defenseman Marc Methot on Thursday, also was scratched for Saturday's game. Arron Asham missed his second straight game with back spasms.