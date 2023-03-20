Rangers score 6 goals in first period, rout Predators

Two games, 13 goals scored, two shutouts. What a weekend it was for the Rangers, who won back-to-back games at Madison Square Garden in blowout fashion Saturday and Sunday, routing the Nashville Predators 7-0 Sunday, one night after they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night, 6-0.

The Rangers jumped on the Predators Sunday, scoring six goals in the first period, which tied a franchise record for most goals in an opening period, last accomplished in December 1999 against the Los Angeles Kings.

K’Andre Miller had two goals and two assists in the first period, becoming the first defenseman in Rangers history to record four points in a single period. Filip Chytil, Mika Zibanejad, Tyler Motte and Artemi Panarin also scored in the first period for the Rangers (41-19-10), who won their fourth straight game, and sixth in the last seven (6-0-1).

Chris Kreider added a goal in the second period.

“Pretty cool,’’ Miller said of his achievement. “Quite literally, it felt like everything I touched somehow found the back of the net at the end of the play, so, I wish every game was like that. But no, it’s fun. It was a fun first period and a fun game.’’

Backup goaltender Jaroslav Halak was the beneficiary of all that offense, making 22 saves to earn his first shutout as a Ranger, and the 53rd of his career. The shutout was Halak’s first in two seasons, the last coming on March 11, 2021, while playing for the Boston Bruins – against the Rangers.

“It's a win,’’ said Halak, who improved to 9-8-3 on the season, “but it's more special when you get a shutout. And finally, my son, he got to see me tonight, get a shutout.’’

Halak’s son, Nathan, is 6 ½ and also plays goalie. He had never seen his father get a shutout, Halak said.

For the second straight night, coach Gerard Gallant had the awkward task of guiding his team through a game in which they had a big lead early. Against the Penguins Saturday, they had led 2-0 after the first period, then scored four times in the second to be up 6-0 going into the third.

“It should have been fun, but it's not easy, those games like that,’’ Gallant said. “You just want to make sure that guys keep playing well, and … 6-0, obviously, you want to keep doing the right things, and you don't want to embarrass people. So I thought our guys did an excellent job. They worked hard. They played the game the right way. And I was proud of those guys. Honestly.’’

Nashville, which is still in a battle to try and make the playoffs in the Western Conference, played without star defenseman and captain Roman Josi, who was injured in Saturday’s overtime loss to Winnipeg.

The Rangers close out the five-game homestand Tuesday against the Metropolitan Division leaders, the Carolina Hurricanes, in the first of two straight games against the ‘Canes. The teams play again Thursday in Raleigh, N.C.

Chytil started the party when he scored the first goal of the game, taking a pass from Miller in his own zone and weaving his way up the middle, before flipping a forehand shot over Lankinen’s catching glove for a remarkably easy goal at 2:37. For Chytil, the goal was his 20th of the season, and broke an 18-game drought. He had last scored Feb. 8 against Vancouver.

Zibanejad followed with his fifth goal in the last four games, and 37th of the season, to make it 2-0 at 7:22. Motte was next, with his second as a Ranger – and second in three games – at 8:14. Then Miller scored his first goal, at 9:09, while the teams were skating four-on-four. That was all for Predators goalie Kevin Lankinen, who made one save and allowed four goals.

Panarin scored on a four-on-three power play, against Juuse Saros, at 10:01, Miller added his second, at 13:36, and Kreider made it 7-0 with his 32nd goal of the season at 9:02 of the second period. The goal was the 15th consecutive goal the Rangers have scored, and the 261st of Kreider’s career, moving him one behind Vic Hadfield for fifth place in franchise history.