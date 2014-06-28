Minnesota C Keegan Iverson is NYR's 2nd pick in draft

Mentioned him in my draft preview in Friday's paper as one of several forwards who might be avail in third round.

So at No. 85, it's Keegan Iverson, Center. Six-foot, 215-pound Minnesota native was 22-20-42 in 67 games for the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL. Models game after Jarome Iginla.

Rangers received this pick from Vancouver in the Derek Dorsett trade. Also, NYR trade No. 89 to Capitals for No. 104 and 118, and will have three picks in this round and one (122) in fifth...