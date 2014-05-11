Mother's Day tough for Martin St. Louis

Here's Marty St. Louis, who lost his mom on Thursday, after the AM skate

“This is a day that is special to me, obviously, and to have my dad (Normand) and my sister (Isabelle) here I think it helps the grieving process,” St. Louis said.

“The guys have been great. Everybody’s been so supportive and I’m really thankful for the quality people we have in here and the people that reached out to me and stuff. I didn’t expect anything less. You want to be upbeat. It’s got to be a positive vibe.”

“I know it was emotional the other day, but you’ve got to play this game with emotion. I’m looking for nothing short of a lot of emotion....We're going to need that.”