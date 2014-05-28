NHL hearing for John Moore today on Dale Weise hit

The Rangers were given off Wednesday to regroup after the 7-4 loss at Bell Center. During some media availability in Montreal this morning, Vigneault defended John Moore's action, saying Dale Weise "was admiring his pass a bit" and that Moore didn't desereve to be suspended.

Been told it's a mid-afternoon hearing for Moore, whose third-period blindside hit ended a gamelong running battle with former Weise, knocking the former Ranger woozy.

I thoguht Moore's five-minute match penalty carries an automatic suspension, just a matter of how many games. Will check.

Raphael Diaz, presumably, will step in for Game 6 tomorrow at MSG. He played two postseason games with the Rangers this season, and five previously with Montreal, and has no points.

The league also is said to be reviewing Derek Dorsett's late-game headbutt on Rene Bourque, for which he was not penalized.

For the Canadiens, Brandon Prust will be available on Thursday, with his two-game suspesnion for a headshot that broke Derek Stepan's jaw now completed.