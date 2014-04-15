NHL, NBC fumble Rangers-Flyers matchup

You'd think the No. 1 and No. 4 TV markets in the U.S. would mean something more to the league and the network.

Apparently not.

A noon game on Easter Sunday. Ridiculous. Good way to pay back the loyal fan bases in those two cities on a religious holiday.

That game is on NBC, which owns the rights, by the way, and so is Game 5. The others aren't even on the NBC Sports Network, which carries games during the season. They're on CNBC, which did broadcast some of the Olympics, and according to my research, does have more reach (available in 96 million homes) compared to 77.7 million for NBCSN. Those are figures as of last August. But exactly where those homes are is a question I can't answer at the moment.

And there's one more problem, a major one that should have been avoided. If the series goes to a Game 7, it will be the third game in four days, and with a back-to-back in different cities.

Absurd way to end a long season for the loser. And it will take some of the starch out of the winner.

What a business....