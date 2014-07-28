Derick Brassard signs long-term deal

The Rangers announced a deal with Derick Brassard on Sunday. As noted weeks ago, we expected all three arb-eligible Blueshirts RFAs to sign before hearings.

Five years at an annual cap hit of $5 mil is fair for a team that needs top centers and for a young player (26 years old) who repeatedly declared all season that he wanted to stay in New York. From what I hear, the salary begins at about $7 million and continually declines to about $3.5 mil (plus bonuses) in the final two years.

Brassard was the sixth overall pick in 2006 draft, and played six seasons with the Blue Jackets. He scored 18 goals and 45 points last season in New York.