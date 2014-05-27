On the Montreal Scene: Boyle, Richards, St. Louis, Vigneault

I have an album, yes, vinyl, from the mid-90s by jazz pianist Johnny O'Neal titled "On The Montreal Scene".

And we all know that there are plenty of memorable scenes in this city, winter, spring, summer and fall.

Today was one I'll remember, too.

A couple dozen valiant members of the playoff media who arrived in Montreal by 6 p.m. gathered in a smal, street-level outdoor patio area on a hotel on Sherbrooke Street, with the traffic bustling by outside and occasional bursts of rain on the roof, to discuss Game 5 and other topics with the Rangers head coach and three players---team dynamics, AV on friendships, Richards on "creating our own history" etc. The surroundings weren't ideal for acoustics, so I've taken the liberty here to post the transcript. Read away....

BRIAN BOYLE

Q. A lot of additions to this team in the off-season player-wise

or even during this season for you guys like Klein, Carcillo, Marty, has it

been difficult to assimilate new players or have you guys been able to?

BRIAN BOYLE: I don't think it's been too difficult. I think the

additions have been some good people. We've gotten guys that have helped

us that are obviously good players that fill the need, but they're good

people. We get along so well as a team, and if there is a new face, I

think as a team from the leaders and right on down, we try to get them

acclimated as fast as possible. You feel pretty comfortable with your

surroundings it can help you maintain a level of confidence. I think for

the most part our structure and the way we play is pretty straightforward. You're asked to do the essential things like skating and forechecking and being responsible defensively. Those are traits that our team likes to carry, and we've had guys come in here and it's been pretty seamless.

Q. What is the danger of looking ahead to what you can accomplish?

BRIAN BOYLE: We've had some -- I mean, we had one game in these

playoffs where we weren't totally focused. It was Game 4, I think, against

Pittsburgh. But you weren't totally focused whether it be mentally or have

everything physically. It sticks out. You can tell that if you're not

100% in the moment and focused and have all your energy on what's the task

at hand. We were embarrassed in that game. It can happen quickly, and

momentum, obviously, can turn quickly in series and throughout games even.

Q. With all that's gone on in this series and the back and forth

with the coaches, how have you guys been able to keep that out of the mind?

BRIAN BOYLE: It's not hockey. It's not on the ice. It's something

that hopefully it's over and done with. But if it isn't, it doesn't really

matter because the team that plays the best on the ice and wins the game

gets to advance, and that's really all that matters.

Q. Are you always looking for that pass to spring a breakaway?

BRIAN BOYLE: I heard -- I was yelling for Mac. We try to make small

plays like that if we can get a higher percentage play to get it down the

ice, so I was yelling for Mac. He gives it to me, and I kind of hear this

build up in the crowd. Before I could even look up I thought either a 'D'

man fell down or we had two-on-one. I looked up and Hags was on the other

side of the rink, it looked like. So I just bared down and tried to rip

it, luckily he handled it. I was pretty surprised he was up there though.

It was a good read though obviously.

MARTIN ST. LOUIS

Q. Boyle was saying that you guys in the playoffs Game 4 against

Pittsburgh where you felt like you guys were in the moment or maybe not

focused at the task at hand, and he said you guys got embarrassed. Was

that a good learning tool anyway to avoid looking at it and kind of stay

present?

MARTIN ST. LOUIS: Well, for sure. Obviously, at that point our

backs are against the wall. We had come off Game 3 where I felt we

probably played one of our better games and I think got shut out 3-0. And

the following game we weren't very good at all.

I think Game 3 was very deflating, and you felt it in Game 4, and now

our backs are against the wall, and it's at a time where you can't worry

about yesterday. You can't worry about Game 6. You've just got to take

care of Game 5 and get in the battle and get it going. I thought we've

done a good job at really staying even keel and I think it's helped us

obviously keep moving forward.

Q. Is it hard when you're so close to something and it's obviously a

goal?

MARTIN ST. LOUIS: Yeah, sometimes it's harder than others to stay

even keel. But we've done nothing yet, you know? We keep reminding

ourselves we understand the fourth game is the toughest one to win, and we

know we're going to have to bring our best and more.

Q. Players go through a time when you're playing against friends for

former teammates and stuff like that. Can you appreciate the uniqueness

that Alain and Therrien have? While they're close friends but it's been

kind of contentious for varying reasons in this series and maybe the

awkwardness that's there?

MARTIN ST. LOUIS: I think we're all competitors. I think I have

friends around the league and once you get in a battle, there is a sense of

pride and a sense of competitiveness in you that just wants to beat,

whether it's your best friend, your brother. Obviously, I don't know how

good of friends they are. I know they have similar backgrounds how they

came in the league and everything, but I know they both want the same

thing. As coaches, it's just like players. They're fighting for every

inch out there.



Q. Does having been in this situation that the Canadiens find

themselves in now so recently, is that in any way an advantage for you guys

when you're on the other side?

MARTIN ST. LOUIS: I don't understand the question.



Q. You guys were down 3-1, so you know what their mindset might be

like. Is there any advantage for you guys?

MARTIN ST. LOUIS: I don't know if it's an advantage for us. I think

because of sometimes you're on, you know, the other side of the coin, so

you understand what they're going through, how they're thinking and how

they're feeling.

So that's why you can't take anything lightly. You don't want to

give them any hope, you know? I don't think it's an advantage. I think

it's more of an understanding what we're up against and I think it's

helping us to try not to get the foot off the gas.



Q. X’s and O’s-wise on the ice when you came to this team, did the

structure help you assimilate into a new team quickly kind of the way the

system was played or what did you find about kind of how the Rangers play

as a team?

MARTIN ST. LOUIS: Yeah, I can't say my transition was smooth by any

means. When you come to a new team, you're trying to do the right thing

all the time, and sometimes when you're just thinking about doing the right

thing all the time, you're not playing with your instincts as much because

you're trying to be in the right place. The reality is it's really hard to

play a perfect hockey game. Hockey is a game of mistakes, and it's how you

read the game along the way.

But for me, what was very -- what stood out to me is how the Rangers

played before I got here. When I first got here the first couple weeks,

I'm like, this team plays like they're in the playoffs right now. I've

played on teams before where you feel you have to turn the switch on a

little bit. Once the playoffs start, it's a different style. There is a

switch almost that you try to turn on, and you talk about it, too, amongst

teammates. We have to raise our game or there are certain things we might

have done in the regular season, and guys, we can't do that right now.

That wasn't the case when I got here. I was impressed at how they played

such a playoff-style hockey game. It was very encouraging for me knowing

that once I got going this was going to be a good opportunity because this

team is built for playoff hockey.



BRAD RICHARDS



Q. How much does being in the position that they're in right now,

being down 3-1 and having to sort of build games, how much does that form

how you have to treat this series?

BRAD RICHARDS: Yeah, they'll be a dangerous team. Little bit of

hope can change everything. They're at home which helps even more. We

just did it, and we had two road games out of the three to win, and they

could possibly have two home games. So they're going to feel comfortable

here and feel that they can win one. They probably feel like it's going to

go 7. So it's far from over.

Like I said, once the game starts, the 3-1 or whatever the series is

never really matters anyway, because you're in the game. I know the

feeling. They just want to get in the game and get in the battle, and

that's the most comfortable place they can be right now. So we've got to

be ready for that.

Q. Marty just said before he played here he watched you guys play,

the Rangers, and felt like the team played playoff style even in the middle

of the regular season. When do you feel like you guys got there, and why

do you think you got there?

BRAD RICHARDS: From talking with him, I think what he meant, we

didn't give a lot to other teams for no reason. We didn't play a

high-risk, east-west game. Where it seemed like he always watched from

afar when he was coming and talking. We didn't beat ourselves too often

for no reason. I think going into playoffs, I've played on lots of teams

where you, especially if you're on a talented team where you can have some

nights where you can rely on talent and just win on the power play or win

because you turn it on.

Although we have some talent, we've stayed pretty focused in what

we've been doing all year and playing that north-south hockey game and

trying to limit the amount of stuff where you can hurt yourself. Sometimes

teams have to switch it on in playoffs, and we've obviously had to do a

little bit there. But we've played a certain way and probably because we

had to win to get in. If we didn't do that in the last half of the season,

we weren't getting in.

So we had to kind of play close to the vest. I know there is a lot

of talk about A.V. being offensive and changing our game. I don't

necessarily think he's -- he's offensive, maybe, but we had to hammer home

details defensively or we would have never gotten into the playoffs. We

had to take care of that part of the game. That's just the reality of how

we started the season. I think that's what, when Marty talks about it, I

think we played that way for a long time going into the playoffs so it

benefited us.

Q. As players, you guys go through the whole time playing against

friends. Guys you've played with before. Can you appreciate on a coaching

end the close relationship that A.V. has with Therrien and their history

together, despite how contentious it's gotten in the series and maybe the

awkwardness of that?

BRAD RICHARDS: Yeah, I don't know much. I know the hockey world is

a small world and we're all very fortunate to be part of it, whether it's

coaches or players. You've seen players play for coaches and end up

coaching against them later in careers. You've seen all different types of

things.

I just played against one of my longest friends in the Philly series.

I played with him since I was 14 years old. It's definitely awkward, but

you both want to win. It's weird to just kind of the -- it's the way our

sport is. I'm sure two coaches have had a past. I don't know exactly all

of it, but I'm sure some day they'll look back at the series and be happy

they got to take part in a great match-up Eastern Conference Final. But

right now it's just all about winning.

Q. Is there any sense of history with this franchise and its fan

base, how long it's been since they've gotten to a Stanley Cup Final and

how close you guys are to doing that?

BRAD RICHARDS: With us? I haven't really…. You can feel the

difference in the city and going to the Garden now a little bit. But you

can't get involved in that. That's something to look back on when the

season is over or talk about it at other times. I played on a team that

won a Cup that was only in the league ten years. We didn't have any

history to rely on. But it didn't bother us. It was trying to win what's

in front of you. A great part of playing with an Original Six team is the

history. But we're trying to create our own history and moving and looking

forward, doing that. But hopefully we can add to some other great things

that have happened in New York.

COACH VIGNEAULT

Q. Do you have any update about Stepan?

COACH VIGNEAULT: He's made the trip with us like Dan Carcillo. The

only player we've left behind in New York is J.T. Miller. He's got an

upper body injury, so he won't be with us here for the next couple of days.

That's it.

Q. Is Stepan potentially available to you?

COACH VIGNEAULT: I couldn't say right now. I have no idea.

Q. Would he need to participate in the morning skate for you to put

him in the lineup?

COACH VIGNEAULT: Yeah, that would be a minimum.

Q. Is it your understanding he's going to have to wear a cage when

he does come back?

COACH VIGNEAULT: If he does come back, it is my understanding that

he's going to need some facial protection without a doubt.

Q. What did you think of Derick Brassard's performance yesterday?

COACH VIGNEAULT: He played a big, strong game. Got us a goal in the

end of the second period, and in the last minute of any period, which is

definitely a pressure point in games, start of periods, end of periods,

that was a big goal. He played some important minutes considering we were

shorthanded for the amount of time that we were. He's not a player that we

use to kill penalties. It was good to see him back in the lineup, and

hopefully he'll just get better. He missed a couple days there, and

hopefully he'll just get better.

Q. There was kind of a fun shot on TV. I believe it was Hockey

Night in Canada, as you were driving into the Garden before Game 4 and

bumping into Michel and you had a bit of a laugh. Can you talk a bit about

that? Was it funny? Was it awkward?

COACH VIGNEAULT: You know what, I'd rather not say what I said at

that time. I don't think you can print that. So we'll just leave it at

that.

Q. Were you thinking about mowing him down?

COACH VIGNEAULT: No, I think it's time for hockey, and if he wants

to discuss it, it's up to him. I'll talk about hockey and I'll leave it at

that.

Q. Because one of Pouliot's strengths is winning these puck battles

in the offensive zone, do you have to live with these mistakes because he

has to be aggressive to do that?

COACH VIGNEAULT: You know, as a coach, players bring different

elements, and Benoit plays on the edge a lot of times, and he hits a lot,

and he forechecks. Sometimes they walk that fine line, and sometimes, like

last night unfortunately his first penalty was totally accidental. His

second one I could go either way on that one in overtime there.

So you've got to live with that just like sometimes your more skilled

players, right before Marty scores his goal he turns it over. I mean,

you've got to live with one of the reasons why they're good players is they

play on the edge and they try certain things. You can't take those things

away from them. You just got to encourage them to do it at the right time.

I think that's probably a better way of putting it.



Q. You went right back to him after the penalty in OT?

COACH VIGNEAULT: Some people question how smart I am doing that, I

think. That's fine. That's fine.



Q. Was there ever any hesitation? Is it this time of year that you

don't kind of have time to sit a guy down and have a learning experience or

is that just generally your thought?

COACH VIGNEAULT: No, you know, I think at this time of the year I

really know players' intentions are to do the right things. I know Benoit

wants to do real well, so you look at what he's doing, you look at your

options, and then you come up with what you think is the right feel for

your team.



Q. Why do you think you guys have been able to assimilate new

players so well? Whether it's from the start of the year from last season

or the Klein comes in, Carcillo comes in, St. Louis comes in?

COACH VIGNEAULT: I think we play a pretty simple game that's easy to

understand. And the culture of coming into this organization is the right

one, and I think players understand what they have to do, and they just go

out and do it.



Q. Just ask you one more thing about Michel. When it's all said and

done, you guys are shaking hands when the series is over and you have that

beer that you talked about, will it be awkward? I know players go through

it all the time, but it's a unique situation.

COACH VIGNEAULT: You know, we all have friendships in life.

Sometimes friends push the limit. You know, sometimes they do things that

you're not crazy about. But there is a reason why they're your friends, so

relationships are about giving and taking. So right now he's trying to do

what he thinks is right and I'm trying to do what I think is right. When

it's all over, then we're going to move on.



FastScripts by ASAP Sports