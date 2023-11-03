Rangers win sixth straight but lose Adam Fox, Filip Chytil to injury

Just about everything had gone right for the Rangers in the first nine games of the season. But in their return home to the Garden Thursday, to face division rival Carolina after their 5-0 road trip, they ran into their first real adversity of the young season.

Defenseman Adam Fox left late in the first period with a lower-body injury suffered after a knee-to-knee collision with Carolina forward Sebastian Aho. Then, second-line center Filip Chytil also left, late in the second period, with what the team called an upper-body injury.

The Rangers, despite being down two players, still somehow managed to win the game, getting a goal from rookie Will Cuylle at 10:21 of the third period to beat Carolina 2-1 and push their winning streak to six games.

Cuylle crashed the net on a scramble and banged in a pass from Jacob Trouba for his second goal of the season.

Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves for the Rangers.

But the injuries to Fox and Chytil overshadowed the win.

Chytil has been centering the second line, between the red hot Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafrenière. That line has been the most productive for the Rangers through the first 10 games of the season.

Among the many things Fox, the Jericho native, does for the Rangers is quarterback their power play, which entered with the NHL’s second-best success rate, at 34.4%.

Erik Gustafsson, who moved up to take Fox’s spot on the top power play, is new to the team this season and has not practiced with the first unit at all. He also is a lefthanded shot, where Fox is righthanded, so that could change the way the puck moves around the offensive zone.

The extra-man unit, with Fox still on it, was responsible for the Rangers taking the lead early in the first period, when Vincent Trocheck had the puck knocked off his stick, but it went straight to Panarin down by the goal line. His one-time, backhand, cross-crease pass was redirected in by a driving Chris Kreider for Kreider’s seventh goal of the season, which put the Rangers on the board at 2:41 of the first period.

For Panarin, who was playing in his 600th career game, the assist extended his season-opening point streak to 10 games, which tied him with Bob Nevin, in 1968-69, for the third-longest scoring streak to start a season in franchise history.

The Hurricanes, though, whose first shot of the game didn’t come until 9:05 into the period, equalized on a power play of their own, when Seth Jarvis took a stretch pass from Aho, split the Rangers’ defense, and scored his fifth goal of the season, at 9:53.

Fox collided with Aho with just under six minutes left in the period. The Norris Trophy runner-up last season went down, stayed down a moment, and was slow to get up as he looked to the referee for a penalty call against Aho. No call was forthcoming, and moments later, the Garden video board broadcast a replay that appeared to show Aho driving his knee into Fox’s inner thigh.

In any case, Fox left the game with 5:37 remaining in the first period and did not return.

Chytil collided with ex-Ranger Jesper Fast at one point late in the first period. It wasn’t a violent collision, and if anything, Fast appeared to get the worst of it. And Chytil not only finished the period, but played most of the second before leaving the game. The 24-year-old Czech has a history of concussions, and missed time in training camp and the preseason with an upper body injury.