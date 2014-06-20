Rangers (and fans) aim to help '94 team operations manager

Good cause, being co-ordinated by some NYR '94 alumni and Steiner Sports (with John Cirillo helping to publicize). This below from them explains it all:

Please check it out.

New York, June 19 – Though he never laced up the skates, scored a goal or made a kick-save, former executive Matt Loughran was an integral member of the 1994 Rangers Stanley Cup Championship team.

Just ask ANY Rangers player who hoisted the Cup. Loughran was recently dealt a bad hand, and the seriously-ill former Rangers Team Operations Manager is now being lent a big hand by the Stanley Cup champions by the likes of Mark Messier, Brian Leetch, Adam Graves and Mike Richter through Steiner Sports’ "Rangers Helping Rangers" online auction. The auction runs now through Sunday, June 22 (www.steinersports.com).

A bevy of classic Stanley Cup champion-autographed items are on the auction block, with proceeds helping to benefit Loughran’s treatment. Here is a video link to Rangers Helping Rangers to assist Matt Loughran: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ZDByiqtdlPQ

One lot includes a New York Rangers Multi-Signed ’94 Team Celebration Photo on Canvas. Other lots showcase pucks signed by various ’94 Rangers players, including the Core Four. There are also signed New York Rangers mini Stanley Cups available for bidding (http://auction.steinersports. com/Category/Rangers_Helping_ Rangers-117.html).

“Matty managed all of us and invested a lot of time and energy, and was certainly a tremendous part of our success,” says Mike Keenan, ’94 Rangers coach. “He personally spent a lot of time with me, and I had the great opportunity to be with an individual who was completely committed to the New York Rangers … He brought to life the essence of our team … He connected all the dots for us.”

“Truly one of our key components of our 1994 Stanley Cup team,” says Adam Graves, ’94 Rangers winger. “Matt was a pillar in our family—our Rangers family … For Matty, at a time when he needs strength, it’s great to get the entire group back together again … He will continue to be a huge part of our team.”