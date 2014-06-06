Rangers back on ice at noon PT Friday

After some biking and shopping on the off day---and why not, what good is brooding?---the Blueshirts hit the ice at Staples Center at noon on this cloudy and cool morning on the Left coast.

Expect to see John Moore back on D, not sure if Talbot will be there, and the rest of the roster, including guys who AV didn't name, but I believe most of the forwards didn't bring their "A-game" back on Wednesday, especially 19, 26, 61, 21, 36, 20...

The Tampa Cup winners/leaders need to rebound, as does Nash. As I warned (and you can look it up in the archives), the Top 3 NYR centers did not play well at all against the Kings pivots.

The Rangers really did miss a bushel of shots wide and up, didn't they? And what does that tell ya ladies and gents? Going high on Quick.

So I hear back in the city of my birth, New York, (although I wouldn't mind a pied a terre in Marina Del Rey, Venice or Santa Monica at all) that there will be a Rangers Cronut unveiled on Monday and an air hockey game somewhere between Mess and Kareem and Mariano.

And finally, on the shuffle yesterday during a couple free hours at the beach: Tom Petty (lots of live covers, including The Ballad of Easy Rider), Astral Weeks, Davy Knowles, and in honor of Cali, the Flying Burritos, Dave Alvin and some Cold Blood.

More from practice soon....