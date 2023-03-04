Rangers run out of gas, fall to Bruins

BOSTON – The first matchup for the new-look Rangers and the beefed-up Bruins in the first game after the NHL trade deadline Saturday afternoon wasn’t a true test of how the new-look Blueshirts stack up against the NHL’s top team, given that the Rangers were once again playing two skaters short, with forward Tyler Motte and defenseman Ryan Lindgren out with injuries.

Still, the game would offer a glimpse of how wide the gap is between Gerard Gallant’s men and the Bruins (49-8-5).

And the verdict had to be encouraging for the Rangers (35-19-9), who fell behind by a couple goals early in their third game in three-and-a-half days, but hung in there for 53 minutes before eventually losing 4-2 in TD Garden.

Alexis Lafrenière’s first of two goals, in the second period, had the Rangers within 2-1 before the Bruins got late goals from Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak made it 4-1. Lafrenière added a second goal with 1:26 left to account for the final score.

The Rangers now have a few days off before they play again Thursday in Montreal against the Canadiens. Newcomer Patrick Kane will get a couple practices with the team, to figure some things out on the power play, and defenseman K’Andre Miller should be back, as his three-game suspension for spitting at L.A. Kings defenseman Drew Doughty last Sunday will be over.

Whether Tyler Motte or Ryan Lindgren will be available remains to be seen. Without them and Miller, the cap-strapped Rangers were forced to play with 11 forwards and five defensemen for the second time in three games. But they gave the Bruins a fight.

Boston grabbed a 1-0 lead on a goal by Charlie Coyle at 18:07 of the first period, and made it 2-0 on a shorthanded goal by Tomas Nosek at :30 of the second period. After that, though, the Rangers started to pick up their play, and eventually got on the board on a power-play goal by Lafrenière, who tipped in a shot by Jacob Trouba at 7:03.

The goal wasn’t immediately given, as it rang loudly off the goalpost and then appeared to fly across, hit the other goalpost and bounce out. But Vladimir Tarasenko gestured adamantly that the puck had gone in, and the referees stopped play to look at video replay, which determined the puck had indeed gone in before bouncing out.

The Rangers killed two penalties in the third period to stay in the game, before Bergeron got free in the high slot and beat Igor Shesterkin (20 saves) at 12:56 to make it 3-1.