Rangers top Bruins on Chris Kreider's shorthanded goal in third period

The games are starting to dwindle down now, and the Rangers, still well outside the playoff picture, are getting desperate. Twenty-nine games remained in the regular season after Wednesday’s matchup against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden, and the wins are precious and the losses crushing.

“Every game from now is going to be a playoff-type game,’’ Mika Zibanejad had said after Sunday’s win over Vegas. “We have to win. We have to get the two points. It doesn’t matter what the other teams do if we don’t win.’’

The Rangers did their part Wednesday, coming from behind with two goals in the third period to beat the Bruins, 3-2.

Chris Kreider’s spectacular shorthanded goal at 11:54 of the third period broke a 2-2 tie after Zibanejad’s two-on-one pass hit the stick of Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy and ended up in Kreider’s skates. Kreider dug it out, and as his momentum was carrying him past the goal, lifted a sharp-angle shot over goalie Joonas Korpisalo and into the net for the winner.

The victory improved the Rangers to 26-23-4 (56 points) and pulled them within four points of the Bruins (27-23-6, 60) and Tampa Bay Lightning (28-20-4, 60), who currently hold the second wild card.

The Rangers have two games remaining before the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament break, which begins Monday.

They entered the third period trailing, 2-1, but they got a power play when Boston's Brad Marchand crashed the net and cross-checked Igor Shesterkin (15 saves). The Rangers swarmed Marchand, but didn’t rough him up enough to get any kind of retaliatory penalty, and instead got themselves a power play.

At the end of the power play, with Shesterkin banging his stick to alert his teammates the penalty was about to expire, and the crowd yelling “Shoooot!’’ K’Andre Miller instead zipped a diagonal pass down to the back post and Vincent Trocheck redirected it in at 5:27. It wasn’t a power-play goal, but it may as well have been, as Marchand was barely out of the box and not back in the play when the puck went in.

They looked to be in trouble when Matt Rempe was called for a holding penalty against Boston’s Pavel Zacha with 9:58 remaining, but the first-shift penalty killers – forwards Reilly Smith and Trocheck, and defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Braden Schneider – held the Bruins off and got a much-needed clear and a chance to get the second squad on.

On the play that started the goal, K’Andre Miller lifted the stick of Morgan Geekie and Adam Fox passed the puck to Zibanejad, who turned and skated out, two-on-one with Kreider.

With Boston having played a game Tuesday night, the first period was decidedly low-event. The shots on goal were 8-4 Rangers, with the scoring chances 7-3 Rangers, and the high-danger chances 3-2 for the Bruins, according to Natural Stat Trick.

But the Rangers opened the scoring with a goal by Artemi Panarin at 6:07. J.T. Miller started the play when he chipped the puck into the offensive zone and then made a beeline to check Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo into the end boards as he tried to play the puck. The puck went directly to Zibanejad, who passed it to Panarin above the right circle, and he one-timed it past Korpisalo for his 23rd goal.

But Boston stunned the Rangers with two goals 16 seconds apart to take the lead late in the period. David Pastrnak’s shot was blocked but the puck came back to him in the right circle and he calmly wristed a shot that went between Rangers defenseman Will Borgen and Boston forward Morgan Geekie, who were battling in front, and got past Shesterkin at 15:03.

Then, on the next shift, Marchand passed the puck to Elias Lindholm at the top of the right circle and he took a harmless-looking shot from the outside of the circle that appeared to hit the boot of Fox’s skate and got by Shesterkin to make it 2-1 at 15:19.

Notes & quotes: D Zac Jones played his first game since Dec. 23 at the Devils. Urho Vaakanainen was ill, so Jones took his spot on the third pair next to Braden Schneider… Trocheck, who is second in the league in faceoff percentage, entered Wednesday having won 32 of 42 faceoffs in his last two games. He won 10 of 16 on Wednesday . . . Rempe tied for the team-high in shots with four, and had a game-high five hits in 8:18 of ice time . . . Will Cuylle turned 23.