Rangers stunned by Canadiens at the Garden

Cole Caufield’s goal at 8:56 of the third period gave the visiting Montreal Canadiens, playing their second game in New York in less than 24 hours after their loss to the Islanders Saturday night, a stunning 2-1 victory over Rangers at Madison Square Garden Sunday.

Montreal handed the Rangers their first regulation loss of the new year and first in eight games (5-1-2).

Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves for the Rangers. Sam Montembault stopped 38 shots for the Canadiens (18-23-3).

After a scoreless first period, Montreal got on the scoreboard first on a power-play goal by Kirby Dach at 4:54 of the second. The Rangers (24-13-7) tied it on a goal by Artemi Panarin, on a delayed penalty, at 16:03 of the period.

But the Canadiens took the lead after a misplay by Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller, who had raced back on defense from deep in the offensive zone, only to overskate the puck behind the net. Nick Suzuki picked it up and fed a wide open Caufield in the slot for his team-leading 26th goal of the season and a 2-1 Montreal lead.