Patrick Kane scores first goal as a Ranger in shootout win in Montreal

MONTREAL – Patrick Kane, who was preparing to play his third game with the Rangers, was mobbed by the local media after the Rangers’ optional morning skate Thursday at Bell Centre.

Kane’s first game in a Ranger jersey in Montreal was an eventful one that saw the future Hall of Famer score his first goal as a Ranger, but it was Mika Zibanejad who helped win it, scoring the only goal in the shootout to give the Rangers a 4-3 victory, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Igor Shesterkin, who had not looked great in the first two periods, had a strong third and overtime, and then stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout to get the victory for the Rangers, who now move on to Kane’s hometown of Buffalo, where they will face the Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

The Canadiens, who led three times, had a chance to win it in overtime after they got a power play when Adam Fox was called for holding with 1:27 remaining. But the Rangers managed to kill the penalty.

The Rangers’ new-look power play, with the old first unit broken up to create two evenly balanced groups, scored twice in four attempts, though it also gave up a shorthanded goal. Kane, whose goal came on the power play, also was largely responsible for the shorthanded goal, as it was he who lost the puck that created the odd-man rush that led to the goal. Kane also had an assist.

Montreal native Alexis Lafreniere scored the other power-play goal for the Rangers, his second power-play goal in as many games, and his third goal in two games.

The Rangers (36-19-9) played with a full lineup for the first time in four games, though coach Gerard Gallant refused to blame the Rangers’ 2-5-1 skid entering Thursday on the lineup being shorthanded. Getting defenseman K’Andre Miller – who averages the second most ice time on the team – back after serving a three-game suspension for spitting at Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, was obviously a big plus. And at the morning skate, Miller said he was excited to be back.

“I've been locked away for, it feels like, months,’’ he said.

Miller’s return, and the NHL’s decision to allow the Rangers to call up forward Jonny Brodzinski on an emergency basis to fill in for the injured Tyler Motte, allowed the Blueshirts to dress six defensemen – and to have a full lineup of 18 skaters and two goalies – for the first time in four games.

And yet the nearly full-strength Rangers trailed the lowly Canadiens after the first period, 2-1. Defenseman Kaiden Guhle gave Montreal the early lead on a spinning whack at a puck that had deflected up off the ice that beat a partially screened Shesterkin 35 seconds into the game. Then, after Lafreniere tied it 1-1 on a tip-in at 3:16, fourth-liner Alex Belzile beat Shesterkin over his blocker on a two-on-one shot from the left wing to retake the lead for Montreal at 17:02.

Jacob Trouba’s goal 48 seconds into the second period tied it 2-2 and Kane had the second assist on the play, giving him his first point as a Ranger. The Rangers then got their third power play when Montreal’s Anthony Richard was sent off for tripping Jimmy Vesey, and Kane was a conspicuous figure on the man advantage.

First, he lost control of the puck and Montreal’s Chris Tierney scooped it up and sprinted away on a two-on-one. Tierney passed it to Josh Anderson, who beat Shesterkin for a shorthanded goal to make it 3-2 at 13:20.

But Kane redeemed himself when he fired from the top of the left circle, through a screen to tie it at 14:31. Neither team scored in the third period, which sent the game into overtime.