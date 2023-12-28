How the Rangers spent their three-day Christmas break

Peter Laviolette didn’t need much in order to have a good Christmas.

“My family was home,’’ the Rangers coach said before the Rangers resumed their season Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden, following the NHL’s three-day Christmas break. “I don't get that too often, my three kids under my roof. And that was pretty awesome. That was the best part about it for me.’’

Most of the Rangers stayed around New York for the break, though a couple did get a chance to go home. Forward Jimmy Vesey went to Boston, where he also enjoyed his entire family being together for the holiday.

“I’m not sure when the last time we had everyone under one roof was, but Christmas Eve everyone was in the same place,’’ Vesey said. “I have two siblings, and you know, with hockey, or [people being] in different locations with boyfriends and girlfriends, things like that, it's nice to have everyone there Christmas Eve.’’

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren and his brother, Washington goaltender Charlie Lindgren, flew home to Minneapolis on Christmas Eve and flew back to New York on Dec. 26. Charlie stayed at Ryan’s apartment in the city before joining his teammates Wednesday morning.

Injury updates

Injured forwards Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko still haven’t skated with the team, though Kakko was spotted in the press box at the Rangers’ last game before the Christmas break, Saturday night against Buffalo. Laviolette insisted Wednesday that both players continue to get closer and closer to returning.

“They're both improving, coming back from the break, and so we're kind of reassessing everything today,’’ he said.

Blue shorts

Mika Zibanejad played his 800th career game Wednesday night. He played the first 281 for the Ottawa Senators before being traded to the Rangers in the summer of 2016… The Rangers return to the road Thursday, when they travel to Florida for a quick back-to-back set in Sunrise, against the Florida Panthers, on Friday, and then in Tampa, against the Lightning, on Saturday.