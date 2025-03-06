Buckle up, Rangers fans. This playoff race looks like it’s going to go down to the wire.

In their last game before Friday’s NHL trade deadline, the Rangers closed out a four-game homestand Wednesday night with a thriller against the Washington Capitals, the top team in the Eastern Conference. Sixty minutes weren’t enough to decide it.

Tom Wilson’s goal on a two-on-one with 52.3 seconds left in overtime dealt the Rangers a 3-2 loss at the Garden.

The Rangers failed to win their third straight (they haven’t won three in a row since November), but they earned a point and are still tied for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with Ottawa, which beat Chicago in overtime.

The Rangers’ next game will be against the Senators on Saturday afternoon in Ottawa.

“It definitely hurts,” defenseman K’Andre Miller said. “I thought we did a good job of putting ourselves in a position to win and just came out on the wrong side.’’

The Rangers were outshot 26-17, including 8-3 in the third period (and 3-1 in overtime).

Defenseman Zac Jones had a chance to win it in overtime for the Rangers, but his shot from the slot was stopped by Charlie Lindgren (15 saves).

Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves for the Rangers.

Alex Ovechkin’s power-play goal at 10:28 of the third period tied it at 2-2 for the Capitals. The goal was the 885th of Ovechkin’s career, drawing him within nine of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time mark of 894.

The power play was a theme in this one, with Washington getting that one key goal in four tries, while the Rangers were 0-for-4.

The Capitals were the last team to get into the playoffs last year, and were swept in the first round by the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Rangers. But they have made a huge leap this season under second-year coach Spencer Carbery, rising to the top of the Eastern Conference with a record of 40-14-8. Along the way, they had beaten the Rangers (31-26-5) twice this season, with both games in Washington.

The Capitals got on the board first in this one, on a goal by Pierre-Luc Dubois at 1:04 of the first period. It was the 22nd time this season — and third time in seven games since the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off break — that the Rangers have allowed a goal in the first five minutes of the game.

“Do we talk about a good start? We do,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “It was a face off. There was a bounce, and it was in the back of the net, and you’ve got to move on. I like the response that we had for the rest of the first period . . . ”

“Certainly you don’t want to give up a goal in the first five minutes of the game, first two minutes of the game. But if it happens, you got to move on.’’

The Rangers tied it when Artemi Panarin redirected a shot/pass from defenseman Zac Jones at 13:37 for his third goal in three games, and 26th on the season.

Then the Rangers had a golden opportunity to take the lead when Washington’s Ethen Frank was given a double-minor penalty for high sticking Brett Berard at 15:30. But with four minutes of power-play time, they managed just one shot on goal and did not score.

Things got testy in the second period after Sam Carrick’s goal at 8:05 of the period gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead. Miller made a good play to keep the puck in at the blue line, and he set up Carrick for the goal.

At 12:54, Matt Rempe and Tom Wilson were jawing at each other in center ice when Carrick and Washington’s Brandon Duhaime dropped the gloves and started throwing punches.

Then, at 14:58, Washington’s Matt Roy and Martin Fehervary double-teamed Brennan Othmann and dumped him headfirst into the back boards. Othmann got up slowly while reaching for the back of his head.

At that point, new Ranger Juuso Parssinen fought Roy. And though Parssinen appeared to lose his balance and Roy got him down and landed on top of him, Parssinen’s willingness to step up for a teammate had to go a long way toward endearing himself to his new teammates.

The Rangers weren't satisfied with only earning a point after they took a one-goal lead into the third.

“It was a tough loss,’’ coach Peter Laviolette said. “It was a big game. You're up 2-1 going to the third. I liked everything we're doing in the third until they got the power play . . . Up until that point, I thought that the third was in check with where we wanted to be. And they scored a power play goal to tie it up.’’

Notes & quotes: Othmann, still looking for his first NHL point, led the Rangers with six hits . . . Miller had a team-high 26:12 of ice time.