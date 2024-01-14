Rangers end four-game losing streak by holding off Capitals

After they blew a third-period lead Saturday in Washington, and lost in stunning fashion to the Capitals in the front end of this weekend home-and-home, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette more or less declared Sunday’s return matinee game against the Caps at Madison Square Garden as a must-win.

And by the narrowest of margins, they did it, riding first-period goals by Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere to a 2-1 victory that ended their losing streak at four games.

“Nobody wants to lose hockey games, you know what I mean?’’ Laviolette said afterward. “You lose one, you want to get the next one. You lose two, you want to get the next one. And so when that [losing streak] mounts a little bit, I think the urgency grows.’’

Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who had allowed 16 goals in his last four starts, stopped 24 of 25 shots Sunday to raise his record to 17-10-0. Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren, who entered 2-0 against the Rangers, got the start again after he played in Saturday’s 3-2 Capitals win. Lindgren (8-4-3) stopped 29 of 31 shots.

Playing their 42nd game of the season – the first game of the second half – the Rangers buckled down defensively, determined not to allow the types of odd-man rushes they have been giving up throughout their long slump. Though the Rangers have been, for the most part, outshooting opponents recently, and limiting the number of scoring chances they’ve been allowing, the quality of the chances they’d been allowing was too good, they believe. And it’s put too much pressure on their goaltenders.

“I think in the aspect of when we give up chances they’re big chances,’’ Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren, the brother of Charlie Lindgren, said. “They’re breakaways, they’re two-on-ones, and that’s tough for a goalie. It didn’t seem like we were giving up a whole lot of shots, but when [opposing teams] were getting their opportunities, they were ‘Grade A.’ And I think we did a better job of that tonight.’’

And while Shesterkin maybe didn’t make any unbelievable saves, he made all the ones he needed to.

“I think it was important for Igor to give us a good game, and I thought he did,’’ Laviolette said. “I thought we did a better job in front of him tonight than maybe his last start. I don't think we did a very good job, we could have tightened some things up.

“At the end of the day, they still have good players on the team, and they're going to get scoring chances,’’ Laviolette said. “And he made big saves … at the right time. We needed to get a win tonight and just kind of put that behind us and start to build something new.’’

The Rangers did get a boost to their lineup Sunday with the return of forward Kaapo Kakko after missing 21 games with a lower-body injury, the Rangers had some energy going into the game and they got off to a fast start, getting the game’s first goal, from Panarin, his 27th of the season, 50 seconds into the game.

The goal was Panarin’s 400th point as a Ranger. He did it in 310 games, the fastest in franchise history to reach the mark.

They doubled the lead by getting a goal by Panarin’s linemate, Lafreniere, who banged in his own rebound for his 11th goal of the season, with 49.9 seconds remaining in the period.

“I’ve had good looks lately, but I couldn’t really score,’’ Lafreniere said. “Today was good. I got my own rebound, so it was good.’’

Washington’s T.J. Oshie, who was a force in front of the Rangers’ net the whole weekend, got the Caps on the board in the middle of the second period, scoring his fourth goal of the season (but second of the weekend) at 11:03 to pull Washington within 2-1.

But the Rangers held on the rest of the way, even if their power play went 0-for-5 and they never could get an insurance goal. They found a way to win, which is something they hadn’t been doing lately.