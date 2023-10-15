Rangers lose to Blue Jackets after having two goals disallowed in first period

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For about six minutes there Saturday night, the Rangers were looking like a team that might go 82-0 this season.

And then, two Rangers goals were disallowed, one goal by the Blue Jackets was disallowed, and somehow it all ended up turning what could have been another fine Rangers performance into a stunning 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets in the final game of their season-opening, two-game road trip.

Boone Jenner had a hat trick as the Blue Jackets rallied from a first-minute deficit to beat the Rangers, 5-3, at Nationwide Arena, and send them home with a 1-1 record. The Rangers have their home opener Monday at Madison Square Garden against the Arizona Coyotes.

Filip Chytil’s goal, which would have given the Rangers a 2-0 lead at 5:24 of the first period, was taken off the board for offside after the Blue Jackets challenged it. Jenner then scored his first goal, at 9:36, to tie the score at 1-1. Mika Zibanejad followed with a goal that would have given the Rangers a 2-1 lead, but it also was disallowed for being offside after another successful challenge by Columbus.

Jenner scored the next two goals to complete a natural hat trick, and defenseman David Jiricek scored his first NHL goal to put the Blue Jackets ahead 4-1 before Rangers rookie Will Cuylle scored his first NHL goal at 10:53 of the third period. Justin Danforth scored for Columbus with 4:06 remaining to make it 5-2. Chris Kreider’s power-play goal – his third goal of the season – made it 5-3 with 36.0 seconds left.

Coach Peter Laviolette made two changes to the lineup that opened the season Thursday with a 5-1 win over Buffalo, one forced and one unforced. Defenseman Ryan Lindgren was a last-minute scratch with what the team said was an upper-body injury. He was replaced by Zac Jones. Forward Jimmy Vesey also entered the lineup, replacing Tyler Pitlick.

The Rangers’ record when Lindgren, Adam Fox’s regular partner on the top defense pair, is in the lineup is 149-82-27, according to the website statmuse. Erik Gustafsson moved up from the third pair to take Lindgren’s spot next to Fox, and Jones took Gustafsson’s usual spot next to Braden Schneider.

The Jones-Schneider pair had a tough night. They were on for both of Jenner’s even-strength goals.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 16 of 21 shots.

Vesey had the secondary assist on a fluky goal by Gustafsson that gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead 50 seconds into the game. Gustafsson was trying to pass the puck to Barclay Goodrow down low, but the puck hit a defender’s skate and went in past goaltender Elvis Merzlikins.

After Jenner’s goal was sandwiched by the two disallowed Ranger goals, Columbus appeared to go ahead 2-1 with 7:19 left in the first period when Patrik Laine’s shot got behind Shesterkin and was fluttering across the goal line.

Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba dived across the front of the goal and managed to clear the puck away, but referee Jean Hebert emphatically ruled that the puck had crossed the goal line. The Columbus cannon, which is fired after goals, went off in celebration.

But the situation room in Toronto took a look at the play and ruled that the puck had not completely crossed the goal line before Trouba swept it away and another goal came off the board. That was the last break the Rangers would get in the game.

Jenner’s second goal, a tip-in of a Johnny Gaudreau shot on the power play at 17:45 of the period put Columbus ahead 2-1. Jenner and Jiricek scored in the second and there was no coming back for the Rangers.