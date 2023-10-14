Rangers' Ryan Lindgren a surprise scratch Saturday due to upper-body injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coach Peter Laviolette said at the Rangers’ morning skate Saturday that he was willing to divulge his starting goaltender (Igor Shesterkin) against the Blue Jackets, but he didn’t want to say whether he would make any lineup changes from the squad that had played on Opening Night Thursday in Buffalo.

“The lineup’s changing all the time,’’ Laviolette said. “I'll probably just keep that internally. There's always things going on with players, and health, or changes, whatever they might be. So I'll keep that to myself.’’

It turned out Laviolette made two changes from Thursday, one planned, and one due to injury.

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren, who took part in the optional morning skate, was a surprise scratch for the game against the Blue Jackets. He was out due to an upper-body injury, the Rangers said.

The other change was forward Jimmy Vesey making his season debut after being scratched Thursday. He replaced Tyler Pitlick. Thursday’s other scratch, defenseman Zac Jones, also made his season debut, coming in to take the place of Lindgren.

Lindgren, a first-pair defenseman who plays with Adam Fox, had two blocks in 19:50 of ice time in the 5-1 win Thursday over the Sabres. With him out, Laviolette elevated Erik Gustafsson from the third pair to partner with Fox, and inserted Jones on the third pair alongside Braden Schneider.

Vesey took Pitlick’s spot on the right wing of the fourth line with center Nick Bonino and left wing Barclay Goodrow.

Lafreniere taking faceoffs

At the Rangers’ short practice in Columbus Friday, one of the things the Blueshirts worked on was faceoffs. Alexis Lafrenière, who won 4 of 5 faceoffs in the win over the Sabres, was in the group working with assistant coach Michael Peca.

So, is Lafrenière, a left wing trying to convert to right wing this season, a faceoff man, now?

“I took a couple last year, actually,’’ said Lafrenière, who won 28 of 76 (36.8%) last season. “It's just, for me, trying to be strong, and try to win it. It's not really (about) technique right now, that much. Just try to get down, and get low, get strong, and try to win. It's always good to win faceoffs, because you start your shift with possession, and you can make plays then, instead of chasing, so yeah, it was good.

“It was one game though,’’ he said. “So we'll see how it goes next game.’’

Lafrenière was needed to take faceoffs because his centerman, Filip Chytil, who missed 11 days in training camp with an upper-body injury, did not take them. And apparently, Chytil won’t be taking them for a while. He was not in the faceoff group Friday and Lafrenière was set to take faceoffs again Saturday against the Blue Jackets.