Rangers, Devils have yet to win a game on home ice

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant was asked what he thought of the fact that through the first three games of his team’s first-round playoff series against the rival Devils, neither team had won a game in its home arena.

“Yeah, it's sort of funny,’’ Gallant said Monday morning, before the Rangers hosted Game 4 at Madison Square Garden. “Last year, I think was the complete opposite, until we won Game 7 in Carolina [in the Rangers’ second-round series in 2022].’’

The home team won each of the first six games in the second-round series between the Rangers and Carolina last year, but in the Rangers’ first round series against Pittsburgh, the Penguins won Game 1 in the Garden in triple overtime, and the Rangers won Game 6 in Pittsburgh, before the Rangers won Game 7 in the Garden to advance.

“That's the way it goes,’’ Gallant said. “I think you look to the two teams involved in this series [between the Rangers and Devils] and both of them had excellent road records, so I don't think it matters where you play. I really don't.’’

The Devils, who won 52 games overall in the regular season, were 28-9-4 on the road, while the Rangers, who won 47 games overall, were 24-9-8 away from home. The Rangers won the first two playoff games in Newark last week, both by 5-1 scores, while the Devils won Game 3 on Saturday, 2-1 in overtime.

“I mean, sometimes you don't know want to overthink that,’’ Rangers forward Patrick Kane said of winning at home. “Just coming on the [Garden] ice for last game, it gives you chills. It's an exciting place to play. We still want to play hard, play excited in front of [the fans]. But we don't want to play too fancy, or, or try to give them a show, right? We want to play the right way.’’