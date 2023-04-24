SportsHockeyNew York Rangers

Rangers, Devils have yet to win a game on home ice

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad checks Devils center Jack Hughes in overtime of...

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad checks Devils center Jack Hughes in overtime of Game 3 of the team's NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

By Colin Stephenson

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant was asked what he thought of the fact that through the first three games of his team’s first-round playoff series against the rival Devils, neither team had won a game in its home arena.

“Yeah, it's sort of funny,’’ Gallant said Monday morning, before the Rangers hosted Game 4 at Madison Square Garden. “Last year, I think was the complete opposite, until we won Game 7 in Carolina [in the Rangers’ second-round series in 2022].’’

The home team won each of the first six games in the second-round series between the Rangers and Carolina last year, but in the Rangers’ first round series against Pittsburgh, the Penguins won Game 1 in the Garden in triple overtime, and the Rangers won Game 6 in Pittsburgh, before the Rangers won Game 7 in the Garden to advance.

“That's the way it goes,’’ Gallant said. “I think you look to the two teams involved in this series [between the Rangers and Devils] and both of them had excellent road records, so I don't think it matters where you play. I really don't.’’

The Devils, who won 52 games overall in the regular season, were 28-9-4 on the road, while the Rangers, who won 47 games overall, were 24-9-8 away from home. The Rangers won the first two playoff games in Newark last week, both by 5-1 scores, while the Devils won Game 3 on Saturday, 2-1 in overtime.

“I mean, sometimes you don't know want to overthink that,’’ Rangers forward Patrick Kane said of winning at home. “Just coming on the [Garden] ice for last game, it gives you chills. It's an exciting place to play. We still want to play hard, play excited in front of [the fans]. But we don't want to play too fancy, or, or try to give them a show, right? We want to play the right way.’’

Colin Stephenson

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

