Rangers' Igor Shesterkin returns against Devils after missing four games with undisclosed injury

NEWARK, N.J. – Igor Shesterkin returned to the Rangers’ lineup Saturday when he started in goal for the Blueshirts in their first meeting of the season with the Devils at Prudential Center.

Shesterkin had last played Nov. 2 in the Rangers’ 2-1 victory over Carolina. He missed four games and 15 days with an undisclosed injury.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette wouldn’t say whether Saturday was always the target date for Shesterkin’s return.

“There's a process for him, for anybody coming back from an injury,’’ Laviolette said. “This was something that we were thinking about, but . . . we didn't take out a pen and circle it and say 'This is the one he's coming back.' I think it was just a progression of days, and days off, progression and days on the ice, practices, feeling better.’’

Hughes returns

Devils star center Jack Hughes returned after missing five games with a shoulder injury. He scored a goal early in the first period to tie the score at 1.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff wanted to make sure Hughes, the team’s second-leading scorer, with 21 points in 11 games, came out of pre-game warmups OK before making the call.

“Just be a precautionary make sure everything goes well,’’ Ruff said before the game.

The Devils did not have their captain, Nico Hischier, who missed his ninth game with an upper-body injury. Forward Timo Meier missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

Blue notes

Laviolette said there was no update on C Filip Chytil, who has been on injured reserve with an upper-body injury since the Nov. 2 game. Chytil, who left that game after a second-period collision with Carolina forward Jesper Fast, still has not skated. However, D Adam Fox, who has been on long-term injured reserve since that same game, following a knee-to-knee collision with Carolina’s Sebastian Aho, has been on the ice. Fox must miss at least 10 games and 24 days before he is eligible to return. He and Chytil both missed their fifth game … D Connor Mackey, who was called up from AHL Hartford for the game, was scratched.