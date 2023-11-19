Jimmy Vesey scores go-ahead goal late in third period to lift Rangers over Devils

NEWARK – A regular-season game in the middle of November is never going to equate to a playoff series in the spring, but the Rangers had made it clear before Saturday’s meeting with the rival Devils at Prudential Center that this was a little bit more than just a run-of-the-mill regular-season game.

“It's obviously a big game anytime you play the Devils,’’ Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey had said after practice on Friday. “Divisional rivalry, a team that ended our season last year … it's definitely a big game, and a big test for us.’’

And with Igor Shesterkin back in goal for the Rangers, after missing the previous four games with an undisclosed injury, and Devils star Jack Hughes back after missing the last five games with a shoulder injury, that only added to the big game feel.

Ultimately, two goals by Artemi Panarin and two by Vesey, plus an empty-netter by Blake Wheeler with 1:33 remaining, gave the Rangers a 5-3 victory.

The win was the Rangers' fourth straight and extended their unbeaten streak to 11 games (10-0-1).

Panarin’s first period power-play goal gave him at least one point in each of the first 15 games of the season, breaking the franchise record of 14 set by Hall-of-Famer Rod Gilbert in 1972-73. The franchise record for the longest scoring streak at any point in a season is 17, set by Brian Leetch in 1991-92.

Panarin, easily the Rangers’ best player this season, has already had 10 multiple-point games and leads the team in scoring with 26 points.

Shesterkin looked a little rusty early – he let up two questionable goals early, but got stronger as the game went on and finished with 30 saves – while Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for the Devils.

Erik Haula broke a 2-2 tie to give the Devils their first lead at 1:16 of the third period when he roofed a backhand shot from the lower slot after the puck slid off Hughes’ stick and slithered through a maze of bodies to get to him. The Rangers tied it on Panarin’s second goal of the game, off an offensive zone faceoff at 11:04 that was his 10th goal of the season, which tied Chris Kreider for the team lead.

Vincent Trocheck, who, since Filip Chytil went down with an upper-body injury, has stepped up to center Panarin’s line, with Alexis Lafrenière, assisted on both of Panarin’s goals. He finished with three assists.

Trocheck entered Saturday as the NHL’s leader in faceoff winning percentage (64.4%), and he won the faceoff on Panarin’s tying goal. Vesey scored the winner with 2:49 remaining in regulation, backhanding in a rebound of a shot by Tyler Pitlick.

Trocheck had the primary assist on Panarin’s power-play goal that opened the scoring at 8:37 of the first period, but the Devils tied it on a Hughes shot from the wing that Shesterkin should have stopped. The goalie appeared to take the shot in his midsection, but somehow, the puck squeezed through him to make it 1-1 at 9:25. The goal wasn’t credited initially, as the whistle apparently was blown inadvertently, but it was allowed after a brief video review.

Vesey’s first goal, at 14:11 gave the Rangers the lead back, but a cross-checking call on Trocheck against Hughes gave the Devils’ league-leading power play a chance, and they cashed in, with Ondrej Palat scoring at 19:12 on another shot Shesterkin got a substantial piece of, but could not prevent from trickling in.

“I think everybody knows what happened last year,’’ Rangers coach Peter Laviolette had said Friday. “I think they know the parties involved in the first round. But this is also a new year for us, and the different players. It's not the same team. It's not the same makeup of what went on last year. last year was last year, and our group's gotta find our way this year.’’