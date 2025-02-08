Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin injured, out one to two weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -— Good thing the Rangers are heading into a two-break because goalie Igor Shesterkin is going to miss 1-2 weeks with an upper body injury.

A source confirmed the injury, which may have occurred during the first period of Friday's 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh. Shesterkin played the entire game.

Jonathan Quick will start in goal against the Blue Jackets on Saturday night in the Rangers' last game before the break for the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Rangers return to action on Feb. 22 at Buffalo. Dylan Garand was called up from Hartford to back up Quick.

Shesterkin, who was on injured reserve earlier this season with an upper body injury, spoke with trainers during the first period on Friday after a scramble in front of his net.

Friday's loss was a devastating one for the Rangers since the Penguins were without the injured Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin at Madison Square Garden.

After the game, Chris Kreider, J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck and Adam Fox all walked over from the Rangers’ dressing room to meet with Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan outside the visitors’ locker room.

Sullivan is the coach of the U.S.A. team that will be taking part in the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in Montreal and Boston over the next two weeks, and the four players are all part of the U.S.A. squad. They needed to go over some logistics for the tournament, for which the NHL is shutting down play for the next two weeks while teams from the U.S.A., Canada, Sweden and Finland compete in the first “best-on-best’’ international hockey tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Saturday night's final NHL game before the break is crucial for the Rangers' chances at making the playoffs, with the Blue Jackets one of the teams they are battling for an Eastern Conference wild-card spot. The game was especially huge for the Rangers after Friday’s loss.

“Get two points,’’ Fox said of the Rangers’ mindset Saturday night. “We're in no position to be not doing everything we can for two points, and especially against a team that's right there [in the battle for the playoffs] against us.’’

The Rangers entered Saturday with a 26-24-4 record, good for 56 points, which on Saturday morning was five behind the Detroit Red Wings, who held the second, and last, wild card spot. Columbus (26-21-8, 60) was one point behind the Wings, who hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning (29-20-4, 62) in an afternoon game Saturday. The Rangers, Blue Jackets, Islanders, Red Wings and Lightning are part of a massive 10-team scramble for the two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference.

Having won the Presidents’ Trophy last season for the best record in the regular season, the Rangers were never expected to be in this position. But from the beginning, this season was clearly different than last, even though the team’s roster was nearly the same as last year’s. Things started off well enough, 12-4-1 through the first 17 games, but then came a stunning 4-15 stretch over the next 19 that dropped them into last place in the Metropolitan Division at the end of the calendar year.

General manager Chris Drury made a couple of big trades, dealing away captain Jacob Trouba and young forward Kaapo Kakko in December, and things seemed to turn around at the start of the new year. The team went 8-3-3 in January, and then Drury made another big deal, this one to acquire center J.T. Miller from Vancouver. The Rangers were 2-2 in Miller’s first four games with the team and entered Saturday 10-5-3 in 2025.

After Saturday, the Rangers have 27 games left in the season, which may be just enough time if they can continue to pick up their game and gain the ground they need to get into the playoffs. Eight of their first nine games coming out of the break will be against Eastern Conference opponents, and six of those will be against teams they are competing with in the battle for a wild card spot. So they will have the chance to control their own destiny.

“We talk about them like they're four-point games, really,’’ said Kreider, meaning that if the Rangers win in regulation time, they not only get two points, but they also deprive the opponent of two points. “So every game is important. Every game you get two points [for a win], but it certainly carries a little more weight when you're playing a divisional opponent, especially one who's also in the race.’’

The Rangers are off until Feb. 18, when teams are allowed to return to practice after 2 p.m.

With Colin Stephenson