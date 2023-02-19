Alexis Lafreniere's improved play evident in Rangers' comeback win over Oilers

CALGARY, Alberta – With the game on his stick Friday night in Edmonton, Alexis Lafrenière didn’t overthink things.

“I knew I was going backhand, five-hole,’’ Lafrenière said of his strategy as he took the final shot in the shootout at Rogers Place against the Oilers. “I just tried to fake the shot a little bit and then slide it five-hole. And it worked.’’

It gave the Rangers a 5-4 win and extended their winning streak to seven games, including 3-0 on the road trip, which ended late Saturday in Calgary against the Flames. But scoring the shootout winner wasn’t the only thing Lafrenière had contributed Friday. He also had a huge goal early in the third period as the Rangers were in the process of storming back from deficits of 3-0 and 4-1.

Lafrenière’s goal, at 1:36 of the third period, pulled the Rangers within 4-3 and got the Kid Line back on the scoreboard after the youngsters had been shut out in Wednesday’s game in Vancouver. The line of Lafrenière, 21, Kaapo Kakko, 22, and Filip Chytil, 23, has been the Rangers’ best since coach Gerard Gallant put them back together Jan. 23, combining for 13 goals and 14 assists in nine games entering Saturday. They had scored in seven straight before getting blanked in Vancouver.

“I feel like, every game we play better and better,’’ Chytil said. “And that's I think what we are happy about. But we still know that we can be better. So for me, personally, I'm proud of our line, how we play. And we I think we’re playing even better than we played in the last playoffs.’’

And while that is true of all three players, it is perhaps most significant for Lafrenière, the former No. 1 overall pick. It’s been a difficult season for Lafrenière, one that included being a healthy scratch for a game in late December that became big news around the NHL. There are people who thought he was going to be a generational player and may have tossed around the word “disappointing’’ when talking about him.

Gallant, who has at times said some blunt things about Lafrenière, nevertheless has always defended him. He’s pointed out, over and over, that the 6-1, 195-pounder plays the same position, left wing, as Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider, and thus he’s relegated to third-line minutes.

Gallany also has pointed out in the past that prospects such as Lafrenière and Kakko, the No. 2 overall pick in 2019, haven’t been afforded the same opportunity given to other high picks who landed on rebuilding teams. The Rangers are a win now team.

And so, while the goals and point totals for Kakko and Lafrenière may not match those of New Jersey’s Jack Hughes and Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle and Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras, the Rangers are happy with the development of their young players, even if it may be taking a little longer than some others.

Still, after he scored 10 goals in his 56-game, COVID-shortened rookie season of 2021, and 19 in his second season last year, Lafrenière’s nine goals and 27 points are, frankly, less than some were expecting. Right now, though, the Montreal-area native is playing well and feeling good about himself, something he attributes mostly to being back with his young linemates, with whom he’s played most of his career, and with whom he can be relaxed and confident.

“I've said it a lot, I like playing with Fil and Kaapo a lot,’’ Lafreniere said. “I think we have a nice chemistry, and it's always great to play with them. And we can always be better, but I think when we get going in the offensive zone, that's when we're at our best.’’

And by extension, when he’s at his best.