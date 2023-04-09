Rangers' fourth line chips in with all systems go for playoffs launch

Gerard Gallant got everything he could have hoped for in Saturday’s easy 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Rangers’ final road game of the regular season.

“Exactly what I wanted,’’ Gallant said afterward. “It was a good hockey game. We played pretty well, and good, solid, defensively. So exactly what we needed.’’

The Rangers got a goal from three of their four lines, and the first of the season — and of his Rangers career — from defense-first defenseman Nikko Mikkola. And goaltender Igor Shesterkin needed to make only 20 saves to earn his third shutout of the season and his 99th career win.

With forward Patrick Kane returning Saturday after missing two games because of a lower-body injury, Gallant had a full lineup at his disposal for only the second time since Kane was acquired Feb. 28 from Chicago. And so, with two home games remaining, Monday vs. Buffalo and Thursday vs. Toronto, everything appears to be in place for when the playoffs begin April 17.

“There's definitely another level that we're going to get to, come next week,’’ forward Barclay Goodrow said. “We kind of knew where we're going to finish for a while now, so I think it's exciting to play these last two games and get into the playoffs. I think we're all looking forward to that.’’

Goodrow, who centers the fourth line, is part of all that is going right for the Rangers now. It was the fourth line that produced the first goal Saturday, by Jimmy Vesey, assisted by Tyler Motte and Goodrow. And with Goodrow and Vesey both having scored 11 goals this season, and Motte having five in 22 games since coming over from Ottawa before the trade deadline, the Rangers have a fourth line that can not only be strong defensively and forecheck, but can score a little, too.

“We can chip in here and there,’’ Goodrow said. “I think that brings a lot to a team if you have four lines that can score. It's definitely a bonus, especially in the playoffs.’’

There is a way the Rangers, currently in third place in the Metropolitan Division, could vault the Devils and take second and home-ice advantage in a first-round series. If the Rangers, who have 106 points, win their last two games and the Devils (108 points) lose both of their remaining two — against Buffalo Tuesday and at Washington Thursday — the Rangers would pass the Devils in points.

The Rangers also could nose out the Devils if the teams end up tied, based on the first tiebreaker, regulation wins, if they win their last two games in regulation and the Devils don’t win a game in regulation. If that happened, the Rangers would have 39 regulation wins and the Devils would have 38.

That’s all very complicated, though, and the Rangers aren’t focusing on that. Getting home-ice advantage is less important than getting ready for postseason play. And the Rangers appear to be ready. If Shesterkin, who’s won five of his last six starts and allowed 10 goals on 170 shots (.941 save percentage) is ready, and all four lines are clicking, then Gallant’s group is in good shape. They just have to keep it going for two more games.