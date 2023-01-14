Gerard Gallant's patience pays off during Rangers' turnaround

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Patience is a virtue.

So sayeth Gerard Gallant.

The Rangers coach had preached patience on an almost daily basis over the first 26 games of the season as his team struggled to find its footing.

Seventeen games later, it appears the team touted as a potential Stanley Cup contender is rounding into form.

“I really believe we played pretty good hockey the first part of the season,” Gallant said after practice Saturday at the MSG Training Facility. “We didn’t get the points that we thought we should have [gotten] from [those games]. But overall I think we played pretty [well], especially in the last month-and-a-half and we’re starting to find ways to win hockey games we [were] losing in the first 20 games of the season.”

The Rangers, who host Montreal in a 5 p.m. start Sunday, began the season with an 11-10-5 in their first 26 games. But have ripped off a 13-2-2 in their last 17 games. As a result, the Rangers have climbed into third place in the Metropolitan Division, and are two points behind the second-place Devils and four behind Carolina.

“We went through a lot of this last year and having to fight until the last buzzer,” said K’Andre Miller, whose goal with nine-tenths of a second left in regulation against Dallas Thursday tied it 1-1, setting the stage for Adam Fox’s overtime winner. “We had a lot of comebacks last year and I think that was one of the biggest things: just sticking with it for a full 60 minutes, knowing that even if our chances weren’t going in or you’re hitting posts or whatever the case may be, we’re still getting the chances. We’re still doing the things to put ourselves in the right position to produce or win those games.”

Their collective belief will be tested against the Canadiens, who played the Islanders Saturday night at UBS Arena, because the Rangers will likely not have two lineup regulars. Prior to practice, the Rangers said top line left wing Chris Kreider is doubtful with an upper-body injury. Fourth line right wing Julien Gauthier will miss the game with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Ryan Lindgren, right wing Vitali Kravtsov and left wing Artemi Panarin all missed practice with a stomach bug.

Without Kreider, who missed the game against the Stars, Alexis Lafreniere will again slot in as the top line left wing. And Jake Leschyshyn, who was claimed off of waivers from Vegas Wednesday, will center the fourth line between Sammy Blais and Jonny Brodzinski.

“Obviously a huge opportunity for myself,” Leschyshyn, who is the son of former NHL defenseman Curtis Leschyshyn. “I’m trying to bring some energy to this team, be a good two-way centerman or winger – wherever they throw me.”

Leschyshyn, who watched the win over Dallas from the press box, said he has already spoken with Gallant and GM Chris Drury about what their expectations are for him.

“It’s pretty much just [to] be good on the forecheck,” Leschyshyn said. “Be available [for] the penalty kill and just be solid two-way.”