Rangers' Vincent Trocheck expecting tough game against Hurricanes on Tuesday

GREENBURGH — To Vincent Trocheck’s eye, nothing has changed with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are still the same aggressive, attacking team they were when he played there for a little more than two seasons (2019-20 through 2021-22).

As such, he is not expecting any surprises Tuesday when the Hurricanes visit the Garden.

“[Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour] does a really good job of making sure no matter who is the personnel getting on the ice, they play that same style of hockey,” Trocheck said after a near-hourlong practice at the MSG Training Center. “You know what you are getting out of that team pretty much every year, no matter who is turning in and out. They have that same core so they play a tough game.”

Entering the second of three regular-season matchups against the Hurricanes, the Rangers have a seven-point lead over the second-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division (51-44).

This despite Carolina having a revolving door in goal.

Nominal No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen has only played in six games due to blood clots, and it is unknown if or when he will play again. In his six games, Andersen was 4-1-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

Andersen’s backup, Antti Raanta, struggled as the de facto No. 1 goalie. The former Ranger compiled a 13-7-5 record with an .855 save percentage and 3.56 goals against in 15 games this season, and had been sent down to AHL Chicago to find his game. He was recalled on Dec. 26.

With Raanta’s suboptimal play and Andersen’s return an open question, the Hurricanes turned to Pyotr Kochetkov. Called up from AHL Syracuse on Nov. 6 — the Hurricanes do not have an exclusive AHL affiliate — Kochetkov has a 9-7-3 mark in 20 games this season, to go along with a .900 save percentage and 2.61 goals-against average.

So, no, goaltending is not the Hurricanes’ strength.

Putting pressure on opponents is.

Carolina has long been a favorite of the hockey analytics community for its puck-possession game. According to data culled by NaturalStatTrick.com, the Hurricanes lead the NHL in Corsi For percentage (59.82), Fenwick For (58.25) and are second in Shots For percentage (56.22).

“They’re a good team,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said of the Hurricanes, who have won three straight. “Shot volume, they’re [hard] to play against, forecheck heavy, on the puck, good skating team. We’re going] to have to be on top of our game.”

Which is something of a subplot since Tuesday’s matchup is the first between the teams since the Rangers’ 2-1 win on Nov. 2 in which Adam Fox (lower body) and Filip Chytil (upper body, suspected to be a concussion) suffered injuries.

Fox missed 10 games recuperating from a hit from Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho, whom the NHL named its first star of the week Monday, in the win. After Chytil collided with former Ranger Jesper Fast in the first period, the 24-year-old took four shifts in the second period and did not play at all in the third.

Chytil had been skating on his own, but the team announced during last weekend’s two-game road trip in Florida that he returned to his home country of Czechia for treatment. There is no timetable for his return.