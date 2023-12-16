Rangers' Jonathan Quick starts in net with Igor Shesterkin struggling

Igor Shesterkin will get some more time to try to figure out what’s going wrong as Jonathan Quick started in goal on Friday night against the Anaheim Ducks at the Garden.

Shesterkin, the 2022 Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top netminder, has allowed 15 goals in his last three appearances, all losses.

Quick went into the night with a superb record (8-0-1, 2.20 GAA, .922 save percentage, two shutouts).

After the Rangers' 7-3 loss to Toronto on Tuesday, Shesterkin said: “Everybody was all good, except the goalie.’’

The Rangers face the Bruins on Saturday night in Boston.

Miller out

Defenseman K’Andre Miller missed his second straight game with what he on Thursday called “a personal issue.”

Miller, who practiced with the team on Thursday, declined to elaborate. It was not clear if Miller would play on Saturday.

Forward motion

The Rangers recalled forward Adam Edstrom, 23, from Hartford (AHL). Edstrom, the Rangers’ sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft out of Sweden, had nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 21 games for the Wolf Pack.

Coach Peter Laviolette said Edstrom’s callup was not related to the status of Jimmy Vesey, who was hit in the mouth by a puck and left the ice during practice on Thursday. Vesey played on Friday wearing a face shield.

Laviolette said an unnamed Rangers forward woke up feeling under the weather on Friday.

The mystery was solved just before the game when Nick Bonino, after coming out for pregame warmups, was scratched. Edstrom made his NHL debut.

“Around the league in general, there’s a lot of sickness going around,” Laviolette said. “You see it through reports and so, just want to make sure we have enough players for the game.”