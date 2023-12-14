Rangers' Jimmy Vesey, K'Andre Miller uncertain to play Friday vs. Ducks

GREENBURGH – The Rangers are uncertain about the status of two players going into Friday’s home game against the Ducks.

Forward Jimmy Vesey was struck in the mouth by a puck during practice on Thursday and left the ice.

“That was not something you like to see happen,” said coach Peter Laviolette, who did not have an immediate update on any injuries Vesey may have suffered. “He was just standing in a corner and a puck comes flying off the crossbar. I certainly hope he’s OK. He’s been playing really well for us.”

Vesey, 30, has six goals and three assists in 25 games.

The Rangers were also not sure if defenseman K’Andre Miller will play on Friday. Miller returned to practice after missing Tuesday’s 7-3 loss to Toronto and Wednesday’s practice for undisclosed personal reasons.

“I have a personal issue I don't feel too comfortable talking about right now,” Miller said. “But I'm doing better. I'm in a better headspace and happy to get back with the guys and get back on the ice.”

As for playing on Friday, Miller said: “I just kind of tried to focus on getting back to the rink today and having a good practice, getting my feet under me and just kind of get moving out there . . . We’ll see. Still some things up in the air and obviously coaches have the final say.”

Laviolette, who replaced Miller with Zac Jones on Tuesday, said: “It was great to have him out here right now. I’m working through that, the lineup and all. But just to get him back, just to get him out on the ice and having a great day of practice, that’s where he wanted to be, and it was good. I think we’re still making a decision [on whether he’ll play].”

Miller called the practice rink “my safe space sometimes. It’s good to get back on the ice, good to see the guys and [I’m] feeling good.”

As for Vesey, whatever injury he may have suffered when he was hit by the puck opened up a debate about whether players should wear extra protection when they are on the ice for practices or games.

Rangers center Barclay Goodrow is practicing and playing wearing a full face shield after taking an errant puck to the face (from Miller) on Dec. 5 in a game in Ottawa. Goodrow, who returned on Sunday, said he is on a liquid diet for a month.

“Unless something is mandated by the league, I think it’s personal preference,” Laviolette said. “There’s things that happen out there . . . [The puck that hit Vesey] came off that crossbar quick and hard and totally unexpected.”