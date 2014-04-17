SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers lineup: Ryan McDonagh in, Raphael Diaz out

Ryan McDonagh sets before a faceoff against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 9, 2014. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Zipay

Although rookie Jesper Fast did not join his teammates in the morning skate here at Madison Square Garden, it appears that he will dress for his first NHL playoff game.

Asked if Dan Carcillo would be in for Fast, coach Alain Vigneault said “No” and explained that it was a “maintenance morning” for the Swedish right wing. J.T. Miller, Raphael Diaz and Justin Falk remained on the ice late with assistant coaches, so they are expected to be healthy scratches.

If that stands, the Rangers lineup will be:

Nash-Stepan-St. Louis; 

Pouliot-Brassard-Zuccarello;

Hagelin-Richards-Fast;

Boyle-DMoore-Dorsett.  

The d-pairs: 

McDonagh-Girardi;

Staal-Stralman;

JMoore-Klein. 

And Henrik Lundqvist in goal.

Some quotes from Vigneault and players coming up shortly…

Arthur Staple is covering the Flyers for us this series, so check his tweets and stories on that front.

