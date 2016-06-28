Rangers make qualifying offers to six restricted free agents

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — The Rangers made qualifying offers to six key restricted free agents on Monday, retaining their rights and setting the stage for negotiations on new contracts. On the deadline day for the offers, the Blueshirts also declined to provide offers to six others, making them unrestricted free agents.

While the exact terms were not revealed, the minimum offers for key RFAs, based on their salaries and the collective bargaining agreement, for a one-year contract, are: Chris Kreider, $2.6 million, Kevin Hayes, $945,000; J.T. Miller, $917,000; Nicklas Jensen, $874,125; Dylan McIlrath, $660,000, and Marek Hrivik, $632,500. Those numbers are considered baselines for negotiation and salary arbitration, for which regulars Kreider, Hayes and Miller are eligible.

The Rangers did not tender offers to minor leaguers Chris McCarthy, Luke Adam, Josh Nichols Michael St. Croix, Michael Kantor, and Samuel Noreau, making them unrestricted free agents. Two minor leaguers who did receive offers were defenseman Mat Bodie and forward Tommy Hughes.

Among the other players around the league who became unrestricted on Monday and might draw the Rangers interest, depending on the price, are forwards Brandon Pirri, 25, (Anaheim) and Joe Colborne, 26, (Calgary) and defenseman Connor Carrick, 22, (Toronto). Free agents can be signed beginning Friday.

Meanwhile, the Rangers’ annual prospect camp opened Monday at the Madison Square Garden Training Center with the first on-ice appearance in a Blueshirts jersey for Russian winger Pavel Buchnevich, who was drafted in 2013 and signed an entry-level contract in May. He arrived in the area on June 15 and is beginning NHL-style weight training, which is not readily available in the KHL. Buchnevich, 21, speaks very little English and is expected to live with a non-Russian family to help his adjustment to the United States.