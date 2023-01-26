Rangers' Will Cuylle makes NHL debut in his hometown

TORONTO – Will Cuylle had been scheduled to play in the AHL All-Star Game on Feb. 6, but the Rangers had other plans for the 20-year-old rookie forward before then.

Cuylle was called up from Hartford on Tuesday and made his NHL debut in his hometown of Toronto on Wednesday against the Maple Leafs.

“Obviously, it's pretty cool to skate out there at the morning skate,’’ Cuylle said after getting his first taste of the Scotiabank Arena ice before the game. “Obviously, growing up here, it feels like I’m back home. So I'm really excited.’’

Cuylle said he expected to have “probably around 20 or 30 here in the building’’ to see him make his debut. Many other fans and well-wishers would be sure to be watching on TV.

Cuylle said his favorite player growing up was Joe Thornton, so he was more of a San Jose Sharks fan than a Maple Leafs fan, but he did watch Leafs games on television. But he did remember attending World Junior games in Toronto in 2017, when the arena was known as the Air Canada Centre.

As is tradition, Cuylle led the Rangers onto the ice for warmups before the game, doing his rookie lap before his teammates joined him.

Blue notes

With Cuylle in the lineup and Sammy Blais loaned to Hartford on a conditioning stint, Vitali Kravtsov was the Rangers’ extra forward. He, along with defenseman Libor Hajek, were the healthy scratches . . . Rangers coach Gerard Gallant bristled a little, when asked to talk about Kravtsov, the first of three first picks by the Rangers in 2018 (No. 9 overall).

“Well, he just played 20-some games in a row, didn't he?’’ Gallant said, though Kravtsov had actually played in 17 straight. “There's not a lot of room for some of those kids sometimes. He's played, he's worked hard. He's taken a step for us. So, I like the kid, he's done a good job. But you know, score 15 goals when you're in there for (17) games.’’